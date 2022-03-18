NZD/USD moves back above 0.6900 mark, bulls flirt with the key 200-DMA resistance

- NZD/USD gained traction for the fourth straight day and climbed back closer to the monthly peak.
- Chinese stimulus hopes turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the antipodean currency, the kiwi.
- A softer risk tone, modest USD strength warrants caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
The NZD/USD pair climbed further beyond the 0.6900 mark during the early European session and was last seen trading just a few pips below the monthly peak.
The pair gained strong follow-through traction for the fourth successive day on Friday and has now rallied nearly 200 pips from the monthly low, around the 0.6730-0.6725 area touched earlier this week. Hopes that China will deliver additional stimulus to complement its promise to support the economy and stabilize the financial markets benefitted antipodean currencies, including the kiwi.
This, to a larger extent, helped offset a generally softer tone around the equity markets. The lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations kept a lid on the recent optimistic move in the markets. This, along with the Fed's hawkish outlook, drew some haven flows towards the US dollar, though did little to hinder the NZD/USD pair's near one-week-old bullish trajectory.
It is worth recalling that the Fed kick-started the policy tightening cycle on Wednesday and indicated that it might raise rates at all the six remaining meetings in 2022 to combat high inflation. Adding to this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the US central bank could start shrinking its near $9 trillion balance sheet as soon as the next meeting in May. This, in turn, underpinned the greenback.
Even from a technical perspective, the NZD/USD pair was seen flirting with a technically significant 200-day SMA, around the 0.6910 region. This further makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before traders start positioning for a further near-term appreciating move. Nevertheless, the major remains on track to register its highest weekly close since mid-November 2020.
Thursday's US economic docket features the release of Existing Home Sales. The focus, however, will remain on fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga. Apart from this, a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping would drive the broader market risk sentiment. This, in turn, will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6907
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|0.6882
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6786
|Daily SMA50
|0.6731
|Daily SMA100
|0.6813
|Daily SMA200
|0.6916
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.69
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6823
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6926
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6796
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6871
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6852
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6837
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.676
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6914
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6945
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6991
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
