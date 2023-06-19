NZD/USD moves away from monthly peak, slides to 0.6200 on modest USD strength

- NZD/USD meets with some supply and stalls a four-day winning streak to the monthly peak.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook, along with a softer risk tone, benefits the USD and exerts pressure.
- Investors now look to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony for a fresh impetus later this week.
The NZD/USD pair attracts some sellers near the 0.6235 region on Monday and extends its steady intraday descent through the Asian session, snapping a four-day winning streak. Spot prices retreat further from the monthly peak touched on Friday and drop to the 0.6200 round-figure mark, or a fresh daily low in the last hour.
The US Dollar (USD) gains some positive traction for the second straight day in the wake of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook and turns out to be a key factor exerting some pressure on the NZD/USD pair. It is worth recalling that the Fed last week decided to leave interest rates unchanged, though signalled that borrowing costs may still need to rise by as much as 50 bps by the end of this year. Apart from this, a generally softer tone around the equity markets further benefits the safe-haven buck and drives flows away from the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
Concerns about a global economic downturn, particularly in China, overshadow hopes for additional rate cuts by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) and continue to weigh on investors' sentiment. Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) explicit signal that it was done with its most aggressive hiking cycle since 1999 further undermines the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). That said, expectations that the Fed is nearing the end of its year-long policy tightening might cap gains for the USD and help limit losses for the NZD/USD pair.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two-day congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday. Investors will look for fresh cues about the Fed's future rate-hike path, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the NZD/USD pair. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent move-up witnessed over the past three weeks or so has run out of steam.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6207
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.6211
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6118
|Daily SMA50
|0.6178
|Daily SMA100
|0.6218
|Daily SMA200
|0.6152
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.625
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6209
|Previous Weekly High
|0.625
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6076
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6225
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6235
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6196
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6182
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6155
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6238
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6265
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.628
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
