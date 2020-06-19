NZD/USD: More QE by central banks and new Covid-19 cases to lower the kiwi – ANZ

NZD/USD saw another quiet night, trading around 0.6420, as markets are balancing between a second wave of coronavirus and a rebound fueled by the reopening. Economists at ANZ Bank thinks kiwi’s fair value is 0.65 the risks are slightly skewed to the downside.
Key quotes
“Another night of consolidation (or hesitation and reflection) for the Kiwi as markets weighed up the competing ‘narratives’: virus comeback or re-open/rebound? Which will it be?”
“With the pace of QE now pared back a touch (the BoE the latest to taper) and local GDP data disappointing, it’s not hard to envisage a wayward exploratory journey lower for the Kiwi, especially with new cases here highlighting vulnerabilities.”
“Fair value is 0.65; strategically we’re neutral with risks in both directions, but the scales possibly tipped a tad lower just now.”
“Support 0.6370 Resistance 0.6500”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
