NZD/USD momentum is supportive for attempt higher

NZD/USD momentum is supportive for attempt higherBy FXStreet Algorythms
On the 4hr NZD/USD chart, the MACD has moved above zero making the near-term structure supportive for an attempt higher.
Such a momentum indication, unseen for at least for 30 periods, indicates that key price breaks are on the horizon. There is a real threat of NZD/USD rate moving now considerably higher as buyers may get aggressive in the short term.
