NZD/USD: Mildly bid above 0.6000, registers four-day winning streak

  • NZD/USD remains positive for the fourth consecutive day following its U-turn on Friday.
  • New Zealand’s Electronic Card Retail Sales flash disappointing numbers, risk-tone resets amid the fresh coronavirus update.
  • Virus headlines, US economic docket will be the key.

While paying a little heed to New Zealand Electronic Card Retail Sales, NZD/USD remains 0.05% positive around 0.6015 amid the early Asian session on Thursday. Not only downbeat data from home, but the kiwi pair also ignored the recent shift in the trading sentiment amid disturbing coronavirus (COVID-19) figures from the US.

New Zealand’s March month Electronic Card Retail Sales dropped 3.9% MoM and 1.8% YoY versus +0.3% and +5.3% respective forecasts.

Also on the negative side were the latest virus updates from the US. The US has recorded nearly 420,000 coronavirus cases and more than 14,300 deaths, as per Reuters. With this, the world’s largest economy stands in the second place, just after Italy, as far as the pandemic death toll is concerned.

On the contrary, US President Donald Trump reiterates his wish to reopen the economy in a phased manner, starting his hotels first, while also praising the Trump administration’s efforts.

That said, the market’s risk-tone recently stepped back from the previous day’s positive run with the US stock futures marking near 0.20% loss by the press time.

Although the virus updates remain as the key catalysts, today’s US economic calendar is also important due to the weekly Jobless Claims that have repeatedly surprised markets off-late.

Technical analysis

March 27 high near 0.6070 is on the bulls’ radar unless the quote slips below 0.5920 figures comprising 21-day SMA.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6015
Today Daily Change 38 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.64%
Today daily open 0.5977
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5929
Daily SMA50 0.62
Daily SMA100 0.639
Daily SMA200 0.6413
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6016
Previous Daily Low 0.592
Previous Weekly High 0.6064
Previous Weekly Low 0.5843
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5979
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5957
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5926
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5875
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.583
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6022
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6067
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6118

 

 

