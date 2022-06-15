- NZD/USD is advancing towards 0.6250 on a rebound in the risk-on impulse.
- The odds of a rate hike of 75 bps by the Fed have increased to 99%.
- Higher-than-expected PMI numbers will support the kiwi dollar.
The NZD/USD pair has displayed a decent rebound after hitting a low of 0.6196 in the late New York session. A rebound in the positive market sentiment has underpinned the risk-perceived currencies, which has eventually supported the kiwi dollar. It would be justify claiming that the clouds of uncertainty over the rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are fading away and the market participants have started pouring liquidity into the risk-sensitive assets.
As per the CME Fedwatch tool, the chances of announcing a rate hike of 75 basis points (bps) are 99%. Considering a weakness in the US dollar index (DXY), a significant jump in the odds of a rate hike is being discounted by the market participants.
The DXY is declining towards the psychological support of 105.00 after recording a fresh 19-year high at 105.65. The fundamentals in the US economy have not changed yet as price pressures are accelerating sharply. Therefore a corrective move in the DXY should not be considered a bearish reversal in the counter.
On the kiwi front, investors are awaiting the release of the Business NZ Purchase Managers Index (PMI), which is due on Friday. The Business NZ PMI IS seen at 52.7, higher than the prior print of 51.2. A better-than-expected reading will be beneficial for the antipodean while subdued or vulnerable figures will bring offers in the counter.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6238
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|0.6215
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6433
|Daily SMA50
|0.6533
|Daily SMA100
|0.6652
|Daily SMA200
|0.6795
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6294
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6197
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6538
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6348
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6569
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6217
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6234
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6256
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6177
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6138
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.608
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6274
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6332
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6371
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
