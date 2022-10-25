- NZD/USD is aiming to reclaim 0.5800 as the risk profile soars.
- The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to 4.10% while the DXY has shifted its business below 111.00.
- Higher consensus for the US GDP could fetch demand for the DXY ahead.
The NZD/USD pair is gradually heading towards the round-level resistance of 0.5800 as the risk-on profile is strengthening significantly. The asset witnessed fresh demand from 0.5680 on Tuesday, which turned into a vertical rally to near 0.5780. The major is holding its gains amid an improvement in investors’ risk appetite.
S&P500 rose consecutively for the third day and has turned the table in the favor of risk-perceived assets. The 500-stocks basket has settled above 3,800 amid a stellar start of the quarterly result season. The US dollar index (DXY) displayed a perpendicular fall due to a vigorous drop in safe-haven’s appeal and surrendered the cushion of 111.00.
Meanwhile, returns on US government bonds have witnessed an intense drop as investors shifted their liquidity into bonds due to a steep fall in the DXY. The 10-year U Treasury yields have dropped dramatically to 4.10%. However, the odds of a fourth consecutive 75 basis point (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) for the first week of November are rock solid.
Now, investors are focusing on the release of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will release on Thursday. The annualized GDP is expected to improve significantly to 2.4% vs. a decline of 0.6% reported earlier.
But before that, the US New Home Sales data will hog the limelight. The economic data is expected to decline to 0.585M vs. the prior release of 0.685M on a monthly basis. As interest rates are accelerating sharply, individuals have postponed their real estate demand due to higher interest obligations.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5751
|Today Daily Change
|0.0070
|Today Daily Change %
|1.23
|Today daily open
|0.5681
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5663
|Daily SMA50
|0.5906
|Daily SMA100
|0.6088
|Daily SMA200
|0.6381
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5793
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5657
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5771
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5551
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5709
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5741
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5628
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5575
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5492
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5764
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5846
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5899
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
