- NZD/USD picks up bids to consolidate the biggest daily loss in two weeks.
- New Zealand trade deficit widened in October, Export and Imports increased.
- Mixed concerns surrounding China, Federal Reserve challenge the pair bears of late.
- Hawkish hopes from the RBNZ keep buyers hopeful amid a lack of major data/events.
NZD/USD refreshes intraday high around 0.6125 as it pares the biggest daily loss in a fortnight during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Kiwi pair ignores downbeat numbers of New Zealand Trade Balance while taking clues from the US Dollar’s retreat. Also likely to have favored the pair buyers could be the hawkish hopes from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) versus the recently mixed comments from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.
That said, New Zealand Trade Balance flashed -2,129M MoM figures for October versus $-1,353M market forecasts and $-1,696M prior. Further, the Exports increased to $6.14B versus $5.94B prior whereas the Imports rose to $8.27B versus $7.63B prior.
It’s worth noting that the latest survey from Reuters suggests 15 of 23 economists believe the RBNZ will opt for the larger hike, to take the OCR up to 4.25%, with the remaining eight calling for a 50 bps lift. On the same line could be the RBNZWatch Tool suggesting market pricing in a 70% chance of a 75 bps hike, per Reuters.
On the contrary, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said in a CNBC interview, “I think we can slow down from 75 at the December meeting.” Previously, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic also turned down the 75 bps move and challenged the DXY bulls.
Alternatively, seven-month high daily coronavirus cases from China renewed supply-crunch fears and underpin the US Dollar’s haven demand. Also, the recently firmer prints of the US Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) for October propelled the hawkish bets on the Fed’s next move and favored greenback buyers previously.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed in the red and the US Treasury yields recovered before marking mild losses. That said, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.15% intraday near 3,965 whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped one basis point (bp) to 3.81% at the latest.
Moving on, NZD/USD traders should pay attention to the risk catalysts ahead of Wednesday’s RBNZ verdict.
Technical analysis
NZD/USD rebound remains elusive unless crossing the 200-day EMA hurdle, around 0.6205 by the press time.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.612
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|0.6102
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5952
|Daily SMA50
|0.5824
|Daily SMA100
|0.6017
|Daily SMA200
|0.631
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.617
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6087
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6206
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6062
|Previous Monthly High
|0.5874
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5512
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6119
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6138
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6069
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6037
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5987
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6152
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6202
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6234
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles above 0.6600 amid China's covid woes, ahead of RBA's Lowe
AUD/USD is defending mild gains above 0.6600, as markets remain wary amid surging covid cases in China. The latest retreat in the US Dollar is cushioning the downside in the pair. Investors await RBA Governor Lowe's speech for fresh trading impetus.
EUR/USD steadies around mid-1.0200s but sellers stay hopeful
EUR/USD struggles to extend the three-day downtrend while making rounds to the lowest levels in a week, around 1.0250, during early Tuesday. Clear downside break of 50-SMA, one-week-old ascending trend line favors bears.
Gold attempts a recovery above $1,740 as risk-on profile rebounds
Gold price (XAU/USD) sensed a decent buying interest after dropping to near $1,732.60 in the late New York session. The precious metal has extended its recovery and is aiming to cross the immediate hurdle of $1,740.00 decisively.
Genesis could potentially file for bankruptcy following the liquidity crunch caused by FTX’s collapse
FTX exchange triggered one of the biggest crashes this year, and the crypto market continues to bear its aftershocks weeks later. The impact, which slightly affected Genesis Global Capital, is now facing a much bigger threat unless resolved soon.
The Week Ahead: Brexit debates, PMIs and yield watch
As we start a new week in the UK, the focus is on the renewed Brexit debate, which has resurfaced after some assumed it was put to bed at the end of 2020. The oil price collapsed at one stage on Monday, and Brent crude fell more than 5% to $82.99.