NZD/USD makes fresh highs as dollar makes monthly lows

- USD net long positioning dropping as markets bet against the US dollar.
- Kiwi makes a fresh high vs the greenback despite the prospects of RBNZ action.
NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6731 following a day of dollar weakness again as investors scale back positioning in the currency and take note of the out of control spread of the virus in America.
US COVID cases have now topped six million, with infection rates among college campuses accelerating and presenting challenges on the containment front.
Leveraged funds sold USD for the seventh straight week while asset managers bought it after seven consecutive weeks of net selling.
The DXY weakened on Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole address, indicating a dovish-for-longer shift in US monetary policy.
RBNZ out-doved by the Fed
This will allow for flexibility in inflation targeting towards achieving their maximum employment goal.
The adoption of average inflation targeting and tolerance for inflation overshot suggests a number of bearish factors for the markets to consider when seeking a fair value in the greenback.
The markets are of the mind that it is now clear that interest rate increases are a very distant proposition and right away, markets will not be expecting a higher yield from the dollar for which it had enjoyed for so long.
Also, real USD rates will likely remain low if the Fed succeeds in generating higher domestic price pressures, something which has been supporting the price of gold which is negatively correlated to the US
This has been (and looks set to continue to be) a key feature of the market, and speaks of the NZD performing less well on crosses than against the USD, analysts at ANZ bank explained, adding:
Having been “out-doved” by the Fed, the RBNZ is likely going to up its own dovish rhetoric in coming weeks as it does what it can to lean into the NZD, which is so crucial for growth and inflation. Tomorrow’s speech by RBNZ Governor Orr thus presents downside risks for the Kiwi.
NZD/USD levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6733
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.6742
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6594
|Daily SMA50
|0.6571
|Daily SMA100
|0.6377
|Daily SMA200
|0.6378
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6744
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6623
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6744
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6514
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6716
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.644
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6669
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6662
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6582
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6541
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6784
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6825
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds above the 0.7300 mark despite broad dollar’s strength
The Aussie got hit by worse than anticipated Q2 GDP, confirming Australia entered recession amid the coronavirus pandemic. Wall Street’s robust performance limited the slide.
USD/JPY recovered 106.00 but lacks bullish momentum
Increased demand for the greenback helped USD/JPY to close in the red, although weaker US Treasury yields capped the advance.
XAU/USD drops further below $1950 after another failure above $1970
Gold prices dropped further during the American session, falling to $1,937 the lowest since last Friday. From Tuesday’s top it fell more than $50. Yesterday XAU/USD approached the $2,000 area before reversing sharply to the downside.
XMR/USD could suffer a devastating blow after claims of tracing capabilities for law enforcement
For the most part, Monero has been following the steps of Bitcoin and others trading in a daily uptrend and consolidating for the past two weeks.
WTI continues to be under pressure and breaks $42 per barrel
There was a decent draw noted in the latest weekly round of Department of Energy data (DoE) in the US. Much of this was expected due to hurricane Laura and yesterday's API figure (-6.4mln) also hinted at the same.