  • NZD/USD gains some positive traction amid a modest USD pullback from the weekly high.
  • Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields should help limit losses for the greenback.
  • Recession fears weigh on investors’ sentiment and might cap gains for the risk-sensitive Kiwi.

The NZD/USD pair edges higher for the second straight day on Wednesday, albeit struggles to capitalize on the move and remains confined within the previous day's trading range. Nevertheless, the pair sticks to its intraday gains through the early North American session and is currently placed near the daily top, just below mid-0.6300s.

Having failed to find acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA, the US Dollar retreats from a multi-day peak touched earlier today and offers some support to the NZD/USD pair. The USD, for now, seems to have stalled this week's goodish recovery move from over a five-month low, though hawkish Fed expectations should help limit the downside.

The recent upbeat US macro data suggests that the economy remains resilient despite rising borrowing costs and fuel speculations that the Fed may lift rates more than projected. This, in turn, pushes the US Treasury bond yields higher, which, along with a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, should offer support to the safe-haven buck.

Despite the latest optimism over the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China, worries about a deeper global economic downturn continue to weigh on investors' sentiment. The fundamental backdrop favours the USD bulls and warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around the NZD/USD pair amid the absence of any relevant market-moving economic data.

Traders might also prefer to move to the sidelines and wait for next week's key US data/even risk - the release of the US consumer inflation figures and the highly-anticipated FOMC policy meeting. Market participants will look for fresh clues about the Fed's rate-hike path, which will influence the USD and provide a fresh directional impetus to the NZD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6337
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 0.6321
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6191
Daily SMA50 0.5912
Daily SMA100 0.603
Daily SMA200 0.6286
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6355
Previous Daily Low 0.6303
Previous Weekly High 0.6477
Previous Weekly Low 0.6155
Previous Monthly High 0.6314
Previous Monthly Low 0.5741
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6335
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6323
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6298
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6275
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6246
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6349
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6378
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6401

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

