NZD/USD MACD indicates downside pressure

NZD/USD MACD indicates downside pressureBy FXStreet Algorythms
The failure of MACD to test recent highs indicates that NZD/USD could be facing downside pressure soon.
Over the past two weeks, it has become evident that a bearish divergence between NZD/USD spot and the MACD has developed, which typically implies weakness ahead. Additionally on a 4-hour chart, we can see that the MACD line pushed below its signal line, a further bearish forewarning.
