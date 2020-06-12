NZD/USD: Low inflation in the US to keep the kiwi afloat – ANZ

Kiwi is on the skids, trades at 0.6427 after losing the 0.6500 support now turned into resistance, showing just how fickle it really is as the Fed painted a gloomy economic picture, per ANZ Bank.
Key quotes
“NZD/USD has retraced considerable ground since the FOMC meeting, with the market blaming Fed Chair Powell’s sobering, yet very realistic, sentiments. More likely some hot air is just being released.”
“We think the overall tone of Fed Chair Powell’s commentary and the Fed’s stance should support risk – they have reaffirmed that the Fed funds rate will stay at zero, committed to maintaining bond purchases at ‘at least the current pace’ and are open minded to yield curve control.”
“With inflation projected to remain low for the next 3 years that potentially paves the way for more easing in the US, which has and will likely continue to buoy the NZD. But it could be a rough weekend.”
“Support 0.6370 Resistance 0.6500”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD battles 1.26 after UK GDP missed with -20.4% in April
GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, trying to stabilize from the sell-off triggered by fears of a new wave of coronavirus in the US and Fed pessimism. UK GDP plunged by 20.4% in April, worse than expected.
EUR/USD battles 1.13 weathering the fear-led dollar storm
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, finding its feet after the dollar stormed the board amid fears of a second coronavirus wave in the US and pessimism from the Fed. EZ industrial output and US consumer sentiment are eyed.
Forex Today: Houston, we have a problem, US coronavirus, Fed gloom, crash markets, consumers eyed
Markets are trying to stabilize after a massive sell-off risk-off Thursday, which saw stocks and oil crashing and the dollar surging. Fears of a second US coronavirus wave, Fed pessimism, and profit-taking are behind the move. COVID-19 figures and Consumer Sentiment are eyed.
Gold: XAU/USD bulls to retain control while above 21-DMA
Gold prices (XAU/USD) are reversing a temporary pullback seen on Thursday after the rates reached a new weekly high at 1744.75. At the press time, gold trades around 1730 levels, posting small gains, as it looks to extend the bounce from daily lows of 1722.44.
US Dollar Index remains bid around 96.30
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), keeps the firm note so far around the 96.30/40 region on Thursday.