NZD/USD loses traction during American session, steadies below 0.7200

- NZD/USD looks to close second straight day in the negative territory.
- US Dollar Index holds above 90.00 after earlier dropd.
- Investors await key macroeconomic data releases from US on Thursday.
The NZD/USD pair edged lower on Tuesday and managed to stage a modest recovery in the first half of the day on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the renewed USD strength during the American session forced the pair to reverse its course. At the moment, NZD/USD is losing 0.3% on the day at 0.7175.
USD valuation continues to drive NZD/USD movements
Earlier in the day, the USD struggled to find demand as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield dropped to its lowest level in a month below 1.5%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) slumped to a daily low of 89.83 and allowed NZD/USD to stay in the positive territory.
In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the US T-bond yields started to retrace the daily decline and the DXY erased its losses to turn flat above 90.10.
On Thursday, Electronic Card Retail Sales will be released from New Zealand. More importantly, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish May Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is expected to show that inflation rose to 4.7% on a yearly basis from 4.2%. A higher-than-expected reading could provide a boost to US T-bond yields and help the USD outperform its rivals and vice versa. The US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data will be featured in the US economic docket as well.
Commenting on the US inflation outlook, "the current rise in prices is being driven by outliers that will soon dissipate, resulting in prices coming back to normal levels ahead," said Jan Hatzius, Chief Economist at Goldman Sachs. "This suggests that Fed officials can stick with their plan to exit only very gradually from the easy current policy stance.”
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7179
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.7202
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7221
|Daily SMA50
|0.7177
|Daily SMA100
|0.7183
|Daily SMA200
|0.7024
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7235
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7187
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7289
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7126
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7205
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7217
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7181
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.716
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7133
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7229
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7256
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7277
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fails to hold onto 1.22 on fresh dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading back below 1.22 after a swift move above that level. The US dollar is gaining ground ahead of Thursday's highlight anticipated US CPI release and the ECB decision.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.41 on growing Brexit acrimony
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.41 after the EU's Sefcovic said that the bloc could retaliate with quite tariffs in response to persistent implementation problems of the Northern Irish protocol. Earlier, sterling advanced in response to hawkish BOE comments.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable whilst below $1900
Gold price looks to extend Tuesday’s losses despite risk-off mood. Pre-US CPI repositioning weighs on gold while DXY and yields also drop.
El Salvador recognizes BTC as legal tender, BTC and altcoins look ready to pop off
Bitcoin price is showing signs of buyers after approval of Salvadoran bill making BTC legal tender. Ethereum price is looking to breach the local swing high at $2,552 after a brief pause.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Shares bounce off critical support (for now)
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has kicked off Wednesday's trading session with drip below the round $50 level, yet buyers are coming in and are keeping the battle with that area in play.