NZD/USD loses traction before reaching 0.7100, turns negative on the day

- NZD/USD trades in the negative territory following last week's rebound.
- US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet below 92.00.
- Markets are likely to remain subdued in the remainder of the day.
After rising more than 100 pips and snapping a three-week losing streak last week, the NZD/USD pair edged higher toward 0.7100 during the Asian trading hours on Monday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was down 0.2% on a daily basis at 0.7058.
In the absence of significant fundamental drivers and high-tier macroeconomic data releases at the start of the week, the US Dollar Index (DXY) extends its sideways grind. For the fifth trading day on Monday, the DXY is fluctuating in a narrow band a little below 92.00.
Later in the session, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Manufacturing Business Index for June will be featured in the US economic docket, which is likely to be ignored by market participants. Additionally, NY Fed President John Williams and the Fed's Vice Chairman for Supervision, Randal Quarles, will be delivering speeches.
NZD/USD medium-term outlook
In a recently published report, Well Fargo analysts argued that the NZD/USD pair is likely to push higher over the medium term.
"Given supportive growth and monetary policy fundamentals the medium-term outlook for the New Zealand currency is favorable, even with somewhat unsettled markets given hawkish Federal Reserve hints," analysts said. “While we now expect an initial RBNZ rate hike in Q2-2022, it is possible a rate increase could come even earlier than that, which would also be supportive of the NZ currency. In this strong growth/rising interest rate scenario, the NZ dollar could gain close to $0.8000 over the medium term.”
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7058
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|0.7075
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7126
|Daily SMA50
|0.7181
|Daily SMA100
|0.7169
|Daily SMA200
|0.7048
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7096
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7043
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7096
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6935
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7063
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7046
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7018
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6993
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7099
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7124
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7153
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950 as US dollar turns south
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1950, as the US dollar eases despite a cautious market mood. Traders reassess inflation fears following Friday’s US PCE data. Fedspeak eyed amid a light docket.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid UK reopening, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD extends the bounce above 1.3900 amid UK reopening and Brexit optimism. The UK remains on track to reopen on July 19 despite the Delta covid strain worries. Easing tensions over the EU-UK sausage war combined with fresh US dollar weakness underpin the spot.
Gold: XAU/USD remains on track to test May lows at $1766
Gold is retracing the Asian rebound despite weaker DXY, yields. Fed’s anxiety over inflation fears and next policy move keep investors on the edge.
XLM price could rally 10% if it can breach this critical level
XLM price performance shows the lack of buyers, which has kept it from reclaiming range low at $0.274. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.274 will signal the start of an uptrend. If Stellar sets up a lower low at $0.228, a bearish scenario might come into play.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.