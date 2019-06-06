NZD/USD loses recovery momentum on Thursday, looks to close near 0.6630

- Fears of additional US tariffs on China hurts antipodeans.
- Broad USD weakness helps pair limit its losses.
- Trade deficit in the U.S. narrows in April.
After advancing to its highest level since later April at 0.6665, the NZD/USD pair struggled to build on its gains and spent the day in a relatively tight range on Thursday. As of writing, the pair was up 11 pips on a daily basis at 0.6629.
Although the greenback came under renewed bearish pressure in the second half of the day, the pair remained stuck in its range with the latest headlines surrounding the U.S.-China trade conflict making it difficult for the antipodeans such as the kiwi find demand.
While speaking to reporters in France earlier today, U.S. President Trump said that he will decide whether to impose tariffs on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods after the G20 summit. Later in the session, the Chinese news outlet South China Morning Post claimed that Trump was preparing to announce tariffs on all Chinese imports after G20.
Meanwhile, today's data from the U.S. showed that the trade deficit in April declined to $50.8 billion from $51.9 billion in March. On a negative note, unit labour costs in the first quarter declined by 1.6% to hint at soft wage inflation and weighed on the greenback. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.25% on the day at 97.05.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from New Zealand on Friday and China will be on holiday. The NFP report from the U.S. will be the last significant catalyst ahead of the weekend.
“While we expect jobs growth to slow this time, we think this is likely to be caused more by supply constraints than by weaker demand. These shortages are continuing to put upward pressure on wages, which is one of the reasons we think markets are getting a bit ahead of themselves in pricing in a series of rate cuts in the immediate future,” ING analysts said previewing the data.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6629
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|0.6618
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6552
|Daily SMA50
|0.6641
|Daily SMA100
|0.6734
|Daily SMA200
|0.671
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6667
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6603
|Previous Weekly High
|0.656
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6495
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6684
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6481
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6643
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6628
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6592
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6565
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6527
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6656
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6694
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.672
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.1250 after the ECB
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1250, stabilizing after the ECB committed to low rates through H1 2020, but offered a higher rate for its new TLTRO funding scheme. The pair is off the highs but above the pre-ECB levels.
GBP/USD eases from 1.2740 resistance area
The GBP/USD pair is back to struggle with 1.2700 after failing to extend gains past the weekly high at 1.2743. Intensifying trade tensions and Brexit uncertainty weigh on the pair.
USD/JPY technical analysis: Support holds at 108.00 handle
USD/JPY is creating a base near the 108.00 figure. Buyers need to break beyond 108.50 to generate bullish momentum. A breakout beyond 108.50 should lead to 108.80 and 109.20 to the upside.
Gold holds in techncially bullish territory above 20-D EMA, eyes $1,357.66
Gold prices have picked up a safe-haven bid and should the global macro gloom and doom story continue, portfolio diversification will likely keep the price propped up.
NFP leading indicators: Stalled hard data negates positive signal for US jobs report
Things have been looking good in the US labor market for a while now, but the positive employment trend in the United States economy could be halted tomorrow, when May's US jobs report will be released.