NZD/USD loses its recovery momentum around 0.5950, all eyes on the US NFP

- NZD/USD recovery loses steam and declines to 0.5950 on Friday.
- The Reserve Bank of New Zealand agreed that rates may need to remain at a restrictive level for a longer time.
- The US Initial Jobless Claims last week improved to 207K vs. 205K prior.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls will be a closely watched event on Friday.
The NZD/USD pair reverses its direction after hitting an intraday high of 0.5971 during the early European session on Friday. Markets turn cautious ahead of the key US employment data on Friday. The pair currently trades near 0.5950, losing 0.25% for the day.
Following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, RBNZ decided to maintain the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.5%, as widely expected. The committee agreed that interest rates may need to remain at a restrictive level for a more sustained period, according to the RBNZ statement.
On Thursday, New Zealand’s ANZ Commodity Price for September came in at 1.3% versus a 2.9% drop prior. Earlier this week, the nation’s NZIER Business Confidence for the third quarter (Q3) fell to -52% QoQ versus -63% in the previous reading.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is not expected to abandon its ‘higher-for-longer’ stance on interest rates. Market players await the highly-anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls for more clarity about labor market conditions. The US Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to rise by 170K while the Unemployment Rate is estimated to decline to 3.7% from 3.8%. The weaker-than-expected figures could exert some selling pressure on the Greenback against its rivals and act as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair.
US data on Thursday revealed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on September 30 improved to 207K from 205K in the previous week, below the market estimation of 210K. Additionally, the US Balance of Trade deficit was $58.3B from the $64.7B recorded in July, lower than the market consensus of $ 62.3 B.
In the absence of economic data released from the New Zealand docket on Friday, the NZD/USD pair remains at the mercy of USD price dynamics. The US Nonfarm Payrolls will be in the spotlight and could trigger the volatility in the market. Also, the US Average Hourly Earnings for September, and the Unemployment rate will be released from the US docket on Friday. These events could give a clear direction to the pair.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.595
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|0.5966
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5932
|Daily SMA50
|0.5967
|Daily SMA100
|0.6067
|Daily SMA200
|0.6171
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5969
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5906
|Previous Weekly High
|0.605
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5899
|Previous Monthly High
|0.605
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5847
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5945
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.593
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5925
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5884
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5862
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5988
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.601
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6051
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates around mid-1.0500s, US NFP in focus
EUR/USD is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around 1.0550 heading into the European morning on Friday. The US Dollar is consolidating its two-day corrective decline amid a better mood and ahead of the key US payrolls data.
GBP/USD hovers below 1.2200 ahead of US employment data
GBP/USD looks to retrace recent gains, trading slightly lower around 1.2180 during the Asian session on Friday. However, the pair received upward support, which could be attributed to the correction in the US Dollar (USD) following the decline in US Bond yields.
Gold price stalls its declining trend ahead of the crucial US Nonfarm Payrolls data
Gold price edges higher during the Asian session on Friday and for now, seems to have snapped a nine-day losing streak around the $1,813 area, or a fresh seven-month low touched the previous day. Any meaningful upward move, however, still seems elusive.
Polygon price readies for a 20% climb as MATIC pulls back to correct June 2022 cycle
Polygon is attempting a recovery rally for the second time this year, trying to recoup the ground lost during the June 2022 cycle. MATIC could extend 20% to test the supply zone at $0.645, uptrend confirmation above $0.6757.
US Nonfarm Payrolls Forecast: NFP September report set to show broadly stable labor market
Expectations of a final interest-rate hike by the US Fed this quarter were reinforced after US job openings unexpectedly rose by the most in over two years to 9.610 million in August.