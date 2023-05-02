NZD/USD looks to build on momentum beyond 0.6200 mark amid softer USD

- NZD/USD gains strong positive traction on Tuesday and climbs to over a one-week high.
- A modest USD downtick lends some support to the pair, though the upside seems limited.
- Traders now await the quarterly jobs data from NZ ahead of the FOMC on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD pair regains positive traction on Tuesday and builds on its steady intraday ascent through the early part of the European session. The momentum lifts spot prices to a one-and-half-week high in the last hour, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum further beyond the 0.6200 round-figure mark.
The US Dollar (USD) edges lower and erodes a part of the overnight positive move back closer to a nearly two-week high touched on Friday, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending some support to the NZD/USD pair. Traders, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bearish bets around the USD amid the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate hike path. This, along with looming recession risks, might keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the risk-sensitive Kiwi, at least for the time being.
In fact, the markets have fully priced in another 25 bps lift-off at the end of the two-day FOMC meeting on Wednesday and expect the US central bank to pause its rate-hiking cycle beyond May. That said, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI released on Monday indicated that there was a build-up of inflation pressures last month and lifted the possibility of a further rate hike in June. This, in turn, led to the overnight rise in the US Treasury bond yields and might continue to lend some support to the Greenback.
Investors, meanwhile, remain worried about economic headwinds stemming from rising borrowing costs. The fears were fueled by weaker Chinese manufacturing data released on Sunday, which keeps a lid on any optimism in the markets. This could further benefit the safe-haven buck and contribute to capping the upside for the NZD.USD pair. Traders might also prefer to move on the sidelines and wait for the outcome of the two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday.
Heading into the key central bank event risk, traders will take cues from Tuesday's release of the US JOLTS Job Openings data. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair ahead of the quarterly employment details from New Zealand on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6203
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.60
|Today daily open
|0.6166
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6204
|Daily SMA50
|0.6207
|Daily SMA100
|0.6285
|Daily SMA200
|0.616
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6201
|Previous Daily Low
|0.616
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6189
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6111
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6389
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6185
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.615
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6135
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6109
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6191
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6217
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6232
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 after EU inflation data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and broke below 1.1000 on Tuesday after the ECB's Bank Lending Survey unveiled the negative impact of high interest rates on financing conditions. Meanwhile, annual core HICP in the Eurozone edged lower to 5.6% in April from 5.7%.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.2500 as USD gathers strength
GBP/USD has lost its traction and dropped below 1.2500 in the European session on Monday. Following a consolidation phase in the Asian session, the US Dollar seems to have regathered its strength, causing the pair to lose its footing.
Gold rebound appears elusive, $1,990 and $1,998 eyed
Gold price portrays the market’s cautious optimism while posting mild gains near $1,985 as traders await the key central bank events amid full markets’ return on Tuesday. US Dollar’s retreat due to the looming default fears adds strength to the XAU/USD’s rebound.
Level Finance suffers $1 million hack amid buggy smart contract exploit, loses 214K LVL tokens
Level Finance, a renowned decentralized exchange (DEX) is the latest victim of an exploit. The company suffered a security breach that saw the exploiter steal over $1 million of the exchange’s ticker token.
This RBA rate hike will drive Australia precipitously into recession
The RBA hiked rates against most expectations today. It is interesting that RBA acknowledged consumer spending is moderating, there is a slowing, yet chose to still raise rates again?