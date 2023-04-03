NZD/USD looks set for a smooth ride above 0.6300 ahead of RBNZ decision

- NZD/USD is expected to extend its upside journey above 0.6300 as Fed-RBNZ policy divergence would scrap.
- A 25 bps rate hike is expected from the RBNZ to 5%, the highest since December 2008.
- Downbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI has raised concerns about further policy-tightening by the Fed.
The NZD/USD pair is hovering near the round-level resistance of 0.6300 in the Asian session. The Kiwi asset is expected to deliver a break above the aforementioned resistance as the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday is expected to scrap the Federal Reserve (Fed)-RBNZ policy divergence ahead.
In a March 27-30 Reuters poll, over 90% of economists said RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr would hike the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.00% at its April 5 meeting, the highest since December 2008. Reuters further added New Zealand's economy is expected to have shrunk by 0.3% this quarter, following a 0.6% contraction in the final three months of 2022, indicating a mild recession that is likely to prompt the RBNZ to slow its torrid pace of rate hikes.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures are showing some losses in the early Asian session after a positive settlement on Monday, portraying minor caution in the overall risk appetite theme.
Caution has been stemmed in the market as United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes that the surprise announcement of oil production cuts by OPEC+ will add uncertainty to the global growth outlook. Higher oil prices are expected to strengthen a rebound in global headline inflation figures, which would refresh troubles for central banks ahead.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is likely to extend its downside further below the immediate support of 102.00 as the release of the downbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI has raised concerns about further policy-tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
For further guidance, Wednesday’s US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change (March) data will remain in the spotlight. As per the consensus, the economic data will release lower at 205K vs. the prior release of 242K.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6298
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.59
|Today daily open
|0.6261
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6204
|Daily SMA50
|0.6279
|Daily SMA100
|0.6295
|Daily SMA200
|0.6159
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6298
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6237
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6298
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.618
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6298
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6261
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6275
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6233
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6205
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6173
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6294
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6326
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6354
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD aptly portrays pre-RBA anxiety at five-week top below 0.6800
AUD/USD bulls take a breather around 0.6785, following the biggest daily jump in three months, as markets prepare for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Interest Rate Decision on early Tuesday.
EUR/USD reclaims 1.0900 after a V-shape recovery inspired by weak US Manufacturing PMI
The EUR/USD pair has recaptured the round-level resistance of 1.0900 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair showed a V-shape recovery after dropping below 1.0800. The rationale behind the bumper recovery in the shared currency pair was the release of the weak United States ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
Gold bulls in town on lower Fed bets
Gold price rallied on Monday and took out the $2,000 mark with a slump in the US Dollar on the back of bond yields falling on expectations a surprise cut in The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC+, production will spur inflation.
Breaking: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao discredits rumors of Interpol Red Notice, citing photoshop
Binance CEO has quelled rumors of a Red Notice filed against him by Interpol. Cobie, a well-followed account in the crypto Twitter community, pedaled the rumor. The speculation triggered a slump of over 3% in BNB price and around 1% for BTC price.
Is this the end of US Dollar dominance?
The US dollar's position as the primary global reserve currency is being challenged as countries become eager to insulate themselves from Washington’s influence.