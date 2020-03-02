NZD/USD looks for clear direction around 0.6250

- NZD/USD remains mildly positive amid hopes of global easing.
- Aussie data, RBA will be the keys to watch amid a lack of domestic catalysts.
- Coronavirus keeps Kiwi buyers doubtful.
NZD/USD registers small gains while trading around 0.6250 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. That said, the pair successfully bounced off the lowest since August 2015 during the previous day amid expectations of global easing due to coronavirus (COVID-19). Even so, a lack of domestic catalysts and nearness to the monetary policy decision from the key customer Australia pushes the Kiwi traders towards being cautious.
While fears of widespread coronavirus taking a toll on the global economy continue to prevail, risk-off paddled back on Monday as concerns grew that G7 policymakers will devise monetary/fiscal help to counter the pandemic.
The news got further strength from the US President Donald Trump’s recent push as well as the ECB President’s refrain to respect the fellow policymakers’ earlier signals of no easing.
It’s worth mentioning that COVID-19 updates from the US and Italy have been fearsome off-late while the UK PM shows readiness to confront the potential economic downside due to the deadly virus.
Even so, the market’s trade sentiment remains on the recovery mode with the Wall Street benchmarks flashing more than 4.0% gains each at the end of Monday’s session.
Looking forward, the RBA’s interest rate decision will be the key to watch as traders are divided over the outcome with most expecting a bearish halt in contrast to the top-tier analysts’ changed call of a rate cut. Should there be a surprise rate cut from the RBA, the ANZ’s call of the RBNZ’s 0.50% rate cut in March can’t be ruled out, which in turn should start filling in further weakness into the Kiwi pairs.
Elsewhere, the Fedspeak will also be closely observed considering the recently hiked expectations of a global easing wave. The G7 monetary policy announcement will be keenly awaited with the latest headlines suggesting the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell will lead the call.
Technical Analysis
A two-week-old falling trend line around 0.6290 acts as the immediate upside barrier ahead of November 2019 low near 0.6315. Alternatively, lows marked during Friday and October 2019 offer important support around 0.6200-0.6190 area.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6258
|Today Daily Change
|8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|0.625
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6391
|Daily SMA50
|0.6531
|Daily SMA100
|0.6484
|Daily SMA200
|0.649
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.632
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6192
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6359
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6192
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6504
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6192
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6241
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6271
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6188
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6125
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6059
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6317
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6383
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6446
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds onto recovery gains above 0.6500 with eyes on RBA
Following its recovery moves from the multi-year lows, mainly propelled by expectations of consolidated monetary/fiscal easing, AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6540 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. RBA is expected to keep the rate unchanged but surprises can’t be ruled out.
USD/JPY: Bounces off 107.50 but still looks bearish
USD/JPY has found some support at 107.50 after a heavy week of selling last week. The red channel line on the downside has been breached and there is often a retest one a channel level is broken. If the bearishness does continue then 106.76 could be the next support level.
RBA Preview: 25bp cut in the bag, 50bp cut possible, or a surprise hold and subsequent rally in AUD
The Reserve Bank of Australia is due to meet on Tuesday to decide on its interest rate. The coronavirus and bush fires have been a likely catalyst for the market's higher pricing of a rate cut as soon as tomorrow from the Reserve Bank of Australia.
Gold: Problems at $1600 but for how long?
Gold has capitulated in recent sessions as the Fed and other central banks pledge their support to the financial markets. Last week stocks rebounded of lows and gold pulled back from its highs after Powell said the Fed could cut rates.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.