NZD/USD lifeless around 0.6630 in thin holiday trading

- US Dollar Index stays above 97.70 on Tuesday.
- No data releases from New Zealand this week.
- Mid-tier data from US unlikely to trigger any market reaction.
The NZD/USD pair posted modest daily gains on Monday despite the USD strength but struggled to stretch higher on Tuesday as thin trading conditions force the market activity to remain subdued. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 0.6334.
Lull week ahead
Hopes of the United States and China moving towards the completion of the trade deal provided a boost to trade-sensitive AUD and NZD at the start of the week. Although the US Dollar Index climbed higher in the second half of the day, the pair didn't have a difficult time clinging to its gains in the absence of significant fundamental drivers.
Later in the session, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmon's Manufacturing Survey will be the only data release from the US and markets are likely to pay little to no mind to this data ahead of the Christmas holiday.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from New Zealand in the remainder of the week and the USD's performance is likely to impact the pair's movements.
In the meantime, markets are likely to continue to react to any fresh developments surrounding the US-China trade conflict in the near-term.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6635
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.6634
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6541
|Daily SMA50
|0.6444
|Daily SMA100
|0.6402
|Daily SMA200
|0.6529
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.664
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6597
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6616
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6554
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6321
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6624
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6614
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6608
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6581
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6565
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.665
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6666
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6693
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD near a critical Fibonacci support
EUR/USD is holding a few pips above 1.1065, the 61.8% retracement of the December rally, as the greenback remains the strongest in thin holiday trading.
GBP/USD sidelined below 1.2950 amid looming Hard Brexit risks
GBP/USD trades little changed above the 1.29 handle after fears of hard Brexit and resurgent US dollar demand capped the tepid bounce just below 1.2950 amid quiet trading.
Crypto Today: The market enters pre-holiday lull
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,315 (-3.4% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has retreated from the recent high of $7,689. During early Asian hours, the first digital coin has been range-bound around $7,300.
Gold climbs to fresh 7-week tops, just above $1490 level
Gold maintained its strong bid tone for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and climbed to seven-week tops, around the $1490 region in the last hour.
USD/JPY remains confined in a range below mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the Asian session on Tuesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, just below mid-109.00s.