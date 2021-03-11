NZD/USD: Lacks fuel above 0.7200, eyes US President Biden’s speech

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD eases from weekly top, marked the previous day, after sustained rebound from 0.7185.
  • US President Biden signs $1.9 trillion stimulus, will commemorate US covid lockdown anniversary, ECB hints increased bond purchase within boundaries.
  • New Zealand’s Business NZ PMI grew past-49.8 forecast, Auckland's emergency level cut back to 1 from 3.
  • A light calendar in Asia keeps Biden on the driver’s seat.

NZD/USD bulls catch a breather around the weekly top, flashed the previous day, while stepping back to 0.7220 amid the initial Asian trading session on Friday. In doing so, the kiwi pair buyers ignore upbeat Business NZ PMI data at home amid mixed risk catalysts while waiting for US President Joe Biden’s first prime-time speech, up for publishing at 01:00 AM GMT on Friday.

New Zealand’s Business NZ PMI for February slipped below 57.5 marked previously to 53.4, versus 49.8 market expectations. The data contradicts the soft Manufacturing Activity outlook for March, conveyed by the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), while also suggesting recovery from soft New Zealand Manufacturing Activity (Q4).

Also on the positive side could be the risk-on mood favored by the US $1.9 trillion stimulus, recently signed by President Biden, which in turn propelled the key Wall Street benchmarks to record top. Further, coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine updates from Novavax, suggesting 96.4% effectiveness against the original UK covid variant also helped the bulls. Furthermore, the dialing back of Auckland's virus-led emergency level from 3 to 1 at the expiry of seven-day period also favors the NZD/USD bulls.

Though, the fresh tension between the US and China, latest on the Huawei joins the earlier jitters over Taiwan and Hong Kong to probe the risk-on more.

Read: Risks dwindle as US raise bars for Huawei suppliers, Novavax 96.4% effective against UK covid variant, Biden eyed

Looking forward, a light calendar in Asia adds importance to Biden’s speech even if he is likely to praise policymakers in passing the covid relief package and support during the tough time of last year. Traders will be particularly interested in watching over the hints for further stimulus amid chatters of a $2.5 trillion infrastructure plan.

It's worth mentioning that the NZD/USD bulls are rolling up their sleeves for 0.7500 level as Westpac recently said, "NZ economy's performance since Covid has been stronger than expected, providing fundamental support for NZD outperformance."

Technical analysis

NZD/USD bulls can cheer a successful break of 50-day SMA, currently around 0.7217, to eye the key 0.7308-16 region comprising highs marked during January and March so far. Meanwhile, 0.7170 and the 0.7130 levels can entertain short-term sellers below 50-day SMA ahead of highlighting the monthly bottom close to the 0.7100 threshold for the bears.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7225
Today Daily Change 31 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.43%
Today daily open 0.7194
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7248
Daily SMA50 0.7206
Daily SMA100 0.7073
Daily SMA200 0.6831
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.72
Previous Daily Low 0.713
Previous Weekly High 0.7308
Previous Weekly Low 0.7099
Previous Monthly High 0.7466
Previous Monthly Low 0.7135
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7173
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7157
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7149
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7105
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7079
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7219
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7245
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7289

 

 

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1980 after ECB’s boost

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1980 after ECB’s boost

The ECB pushed the shared currency higher after announcing a “significant” increase in the pace of bonds buying. Records in Wall Street further undermined dollar’s demand.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises beyond 1.3950 as market mood improves

GBP/USD rises beyond 1.3950 as market mood improves

GBP/USD is advancing beyond 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound

XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound

Gold prices dropped more than $20 from the daily high and bottomed at $1719 during the American session. The decline took place as US yields bounced to the upside. The recovery of XAU/USD is being challenged.

Gold News

Binance Coin price rejected at crucial resistance, but the bullish outlook is still intact

Binance Coin price rejected at crucial resistance, but the bullish outlook is still intact

Binance Coin price broke out of a continuation pattern in the last few hours, surging by more than 12%. The gains were quickly erased after BNB got rejected at a crucial resistance barrier. Regardless, the recent erratic price behavior does not negate the bullish outlook. 

Read more

SOS Stock news and forecast: SOS getting ugly as shareholders send out an SOS

SOS Stock news and forecast: SOS getting ugly as shareholders send out an SOS

Shares in SOS continue to struggle, having retreated from highs of nearly $16 in February. Shares in SOS are currently trading at $6.40 up 1.2% in Thursday's regular session. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures