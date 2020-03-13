EUR collapse after the ECB falls short of expectations weighs on Kiwi while USD is under pressure as equities and bonds both head south. Analysts at ANZ Research see NZD being lower at the end of all this.

Key quotes

“Tumbled to below 0.61 overnight but is clawing its way back as EUR comes back and the USD tops out.”

“The big picture is one of eventual weakness as the global slowdown bites and the RBNZ follows the other central banks.”

“Support 0.6125 Resistance 0.6280”