NZD/USD keeps the red near daily low, just above mid-0.6100s after softer Chinese data

- NZD/USD retreats further from a multi-week high and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- A technical recession in New Zealand and softer Chinese macro data weigh heavily on the Kiwi.
- The Fed’s signal that rates will increase further underpins the USD and contributes to the slide.
The NZD/USD pair comes under heavy selling pressure during the Asian session on Thursday and retreats further from a three-week high, around the 0.6235 region touched the previous day. The pair maintains its offered tone following the release of mostly disappointing Chinese macro data and currently trades around the 0.6165-0.6170 region, down over 0.60% for the day.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that China’s Retail Sales rose 12.7% YoY in May as compared to the 13.6% growth anticipated and 18.4% increase recorded in the previous month. Furthermore, China's Industrial Production came in at 3.5% YoY against the 3.6% estimated and 5.6% prior. Meanwhile, the Fixed Asset Investment increased 4.0% YTD YoY in May vs 4.4% expected and 4.7% last. The data fuels concerns about slowing growth in the world's largest economy and weigh on antipodean currencies, including the Kiwi.
The New Zealand (NZD) is further undermined by dismal domestic data, showing that the economy contracted by 0.1% in the first quarter and slipped into a technical recession. This comes on the back of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) explicit signal that it was done with its most aggressive hiking cycle since 1999 and prompts aggressive selling around the NZD/USD pair. Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) turns out to be another factor that contributes to the offered tone surrounding the major.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, builds on the overnight bounce from a one-month low in the wake of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook and the intent to resume the rate-hiking cycle. In fact, the US central bank signalled that borrowing costs will increase by another 50 bps by end-December. The markets were quick to react and are now pricing in a greater chance of another 25 bps lift-off in July, which underpins the buck and exerts pressure on the NZD/USD pair.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bearish traders. Even from a technical perspective, the overnight failure near the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) suggests that the path of least resistance for the NZD/USD pair is to the downside. Traders now look to the US economic data - monthly Retail Sales, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Empire State Manufacturing Index, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Industrial Production figures - for a fresh impetus later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6167
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63
|Today daily open
|0.6206
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6113
|Daily SMA50
|0.6179
|Daily SMA100
|0.6224
|Daily SMA200
|0.615
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6236
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6133
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6143
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6026
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6197
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6173
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6147
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6089
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6044
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6251
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6295
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6354
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs further to the 1.0950 area Premium
EUR/USD extended its rally and reached its highest level in a month above 1.0950. The ECB hiked key rates by 25 bps as expected, and President Lagarde paved the way for one more rate increase in July. The US Dollar tumbled amid increased risk appetite and a decline in Treasury yields.
GBP/USD extends rally, approaches 1.2800
GBP/USD gained bullish momentum and reached its strongest level since April 2022 at 1.2785. The US Dollar remains under strong selling pressure after US economic data and improving market sentiment. Over the last three days, the pair has gained over 2% and nearly 300 pips.
Gold rebounds above $1,950 as US yields slide
Gold price staged a decisive rebound from the multi-month it touched below $1,930 and rose above $1,950 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, the benchmark 10-year T-bond yield is down more than 2%, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Ethereum price faces backlash from institutions after Fed refrains from raising rates
Ethereum price, along with the leader of the cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, noted a pullback despite the US Federal Reserve (Fed) keeping the interest rates steady this month.
Bank of Japan Preview: No surprises expected, looking at July Premium
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its monetary policy decision on Friday, June 16. The policy decision will be announced tentatively at around 03:00 GMT; later Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold a press conference.