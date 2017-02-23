NZD/USD keeps the neutral stance near term – UOB

NZD/USD keeps the neutral stance near term – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
In view of FX Strategist at UOB Group, the Kiwi Dollar is seen extending its sideline pattern in the next 1-3 weeks.
Key Quotes
“NZD retreated without challenging the major 0.7265 resistance (high of 0.7238). While a temporary top is likely in place at 0.7238, the current price action lacks momentum and is viewed as part of a broader 0.7160/0.7220 consolidation range. However, the immediate bias is for a probe lower towards the bottom of the expected range”.
“NZD eased off quickly without testing the major 0.7290 resistance (high of 0.7238 last Friday). The short-term upward pressure has eased and this pair has likely moved back into a consolidation phase, likely between 0.7130 and 0.7260”.
-
- R3 0.7335
- R2 0.7292
- R1 0.7260
- PP 0.7217
-
- S1 0.7185
- S2 0.7142
- S3 0.7110