NZD/USD keeps bounce off 0.6900 amid risk-on mood

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD trims losses from the highest level since December 2018.
  • US dollar recovery fades as trading sentiment improves on vaccine/stimulus hopes.
  • The absence of major data keeps risk catalysts on the driver’s seat.

Having recovered from 0.6900, NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6920 during the early Tuesday morning in Asia. The quote rose to the highest in 23-month high the previous day after New Zealand Retail Sales pleased the bulls. However, the following US dollar recovery and challenges to the trading sentiment dragged the kiwi prices to 0.6896 before taking them back to 0.6930 near the end of Monday.

Kiwi bulls remain hopeful…

With the third quarter (Q3) New Zealand (NZ) Retail Sales surprising markets with 28% QoQ gains, NZD/USD buyers add extra negative to the odds favoring the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) negative interest rates. The central bank Governor Adrian Orr also ruled out any such expectations, for now, during his latest speech. However, Thursday’s comments from the RBNZ Chief are likely to convey optimism, backed by the latest economies and vaccine hopes.

Other than the upbeat NZ data, more positives from the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine race and chatters concerning the US stimulus also helped the trading sentiment to remain positive.

However, a U-turn by the US dollar index (DXY) from the lowest since September 01, mainly backed by the upbeat PMIs, probed NZD/USD bulls during the American session.

Even so, the latest recovery in the risk-tone keeps the pair traders optimistic amid a lack of major data.

That said, Wall Street benchmarks jumped in the last hour to mark positive closing on Monday while the US 10-year Treasury yields also benefited from the recently upbeat mood while flashing 2.5 basis points (bps) of gains to 0.85% by press time.

Considering the lack of major data/events, NZD/USD traders are likely to keep a close tab on the risk catalyst for fresh impulse. Among them, the latest chatters over the US-China tussle can become an additional factor to watch, than what is already stated above.

Technical analysis

10-day SMA near 0.6900 offers immediate support to the NZD/USD prices ahead of the key support area around 0.6800. Bulls can eye late-2018 top surrounding 0.6975 as an intermediate halt before the 0.7000 psychological magnet.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6922
Today Daily Change -17 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.24%
Today daily open 0.6939
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6781
Daily SMA50 0.6693
Daily SMA100 0.6656
Daily SMA200 0.6418
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6952
Previous Daily Low 0.6904
Previous Weekly High 0.6952
Previous Weekly Low 0.6841
Previous Monthly High 0.6726
Previous Monthly Low 0.6546
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6934
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6923
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6911
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6884
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6863
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.696
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.698
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7008

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD wavers below 0.7300 ahead of Aussie Trade Balance

AUD/USD wavers below 0.7300 ahead of Aussie Trade Balance

AUD/USD fades pullback from 0.7264 after marking another failure to cross 0.7340 on D1 closing. DXY rebounds from a 12-week low as US PMIs performed better than EU data in November. Australia’s preliminary Trade Balance for October, RBA’s Debelle can offer immediate direction.

AUD/USD News

Gold in bearish consolidation below $1840, remains vulnerable

Gold in bearish consolidation below $1840, remains vulnerable

Gold (XAU/USD) is nursing losses in Tuesday’s Asian trading, having slumped 2% on Monday to reach the lowest levels in four months at $1831. Vaccine progress, stronger US data hammer gold prices. Focus on vaccine updates and risk sentiment for fresh impetus.

Gold news

EUR/USD stabilises beneath 1.1850 as focus shifts to German IFO data, ECB and Fedspeak

EUR/USD stabilises beneath 1.1850 as focus shifts to German IFO data, ECB and Fedspeak

EUR/USD is consolidating beneath 1.1850, having seen a decent bounce from post-strong US PMI data lows of 1.1801. Despite setting hitting both its highest and lowest levels in more than a week on Monday, EUR/USD is now back within last week’s range.

EUR/USD News

Bitcoin risks a correction to $12,000

Bitcoin risks a correction to $12,000

Peter Brandt, author, and publisher of the Factor Report, has exited around 50% of his Bitcoin position. The veteran trader believes Bitcoin might be poised for a correction to $12,000 in the near future.

Read more

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures