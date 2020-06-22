NZD/USD keeps 0.6500 on the bulls radar amid mixed sentiment

By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD remains on the front-foot for second consecutive day.
  • S&P 500 Futures follow Wall Street’s mild gains despite challenges to risks from the US.
  • A light calendar keeps US-China headlines, virus updates on the driver’s seat.

NZD/USD takes the bids near 0.6490 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. On Monday, the kiwi pair registered heaviest gains in over a month as risk-tone recovered amid hopes of receding US-China tension and a bit of weakness in the coronavirus (COVID-19) figures from China and Beijing. Additionally supporting the mood could be the updates on the $1.00 trillion infrastructure spending plan from the US.

While cheering a bit softer virus figures from the Asian major, global traders ignored the sustained rise in the American statistics concerning the pandemic. The reason for the optimism could be traced from US President Donald Trump’s step back from sanctions on Chinese diplomats involved in the Xinjiang issue. Also, the US House of Representatives Democrats’ upgrade to the initially estimated $1 trillion aids with a $1.5 trillion stimulus offered extra strength to the risk-on mood.

However, the recent headlines haven’t been market positive as they rekindle the Sino-American tension while also citing the virus woes. With the US adding more Chinese media into the list placed near the foreign embassies, coupled with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s signal of decoupling from Beijing, the market’s trade optimism gets fresh challenges.

Further to weigh on the risk-tone, the World Bank President David R. Malpass said that the Coronavirus pandemic and economic fallout have caused 'very serious, long-lasting setback'.

On the positive side, Australia’s upbeat PMI data from the Commonwealth Bank might have favored the kiwi pair’s latest rise.

Even so, S&P 500 Futures keep the previous day’s upbeat performance on the cards while rising 0.40% to 3,123 as we write. It’s worth mentioning that Wall Street benchmarks joined the US 10-year Treasury yields to post a positive start of the week the previous day.

Considering the lack of major data on the economic calendar, the pair traders might keep eyes on the qualitative catalysts for the immediate direction.

Technical analysis

The pair’s ability to cross the falling trend line from June 10 enables it to challenge last Tuesday's top near 0.6510. Though, the pair’s further upside will help the bulls to aim for the monthly peak of 0.6585. Alternatively, the resistance-turned-support and 21-day SMA offers strong immediate support near 0.6410/05 to the pair traders.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6487
Today Daily Change 80 pips
Today Daily Change % 1.25%
Today daily open 0.6407
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6383
Daily SMA50 0.6183
Daily SMA100 0.6177
Daily SMA200 0.6322
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6458
Previous Daily Low 0.64
Previous Weekly High 0.6507
Previous Weekly Low 0.6381
Previous Monthly High 0.6241
Previous Monthly Low 0.5921
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6422
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6436
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6385
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6364
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6327
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6443
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.648
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6501

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

