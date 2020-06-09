NZD/USD just rejected a massive trendline resistance level

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • NZD/USD is trading 0.69% lower on Tuesday despite the USD being down against some of the other majors.
  • There is a large trendline the price has just rejected and the market could be heading toward lower levels.

NZD/USD weekly chart

 

The NZD/USD pair has had a remarkable rise from the ashes in recent weeks and it seems the bears have carefully crept back into the market today. The main point of resistance came from this trendline dating back to July 2014. The next peak then turned up in 2018 between February and April where the price bounced off the resistance two more times, solidifying its utility. 

Now it seems the market is backtesting the zone once again. On this timeframe, the trend is still very much down but if you look at the 4-hour and possibly the daily there could be some conflict. For this to change the wave high of 0.6756 would need to be broken to make a new wave high.

In terms of the indicators, the price is now above the 55 Exponential Moving Average but below the 200 Simple Moving Average. The Relative Strength Index is above 50 and not looking tippy yet while the MACD histogram is green but the signal lines are still lagging. 

Much will depend on this week's Fed meeting and rate decision but it seems there are signs of exhaustion in this NZD rally. 

 

NZD/USD weekly trendline resistance

Additional levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6515
Today Daily Change -0.0044
Today Daily Change % -0.67
Today daily open 0.6559
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6199
Daily SMA50 0.6094
Daily SMA100 0.6185
Daily SMA200 0.6319
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6568
Previous Daily Low 0.6498
Previous Weekly High 0.6528
Previous Weekly Low 0.6186
Previous Monthly High 0.6241
Previous Monthly Low 0.5921
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6541
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6525
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6516
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6472
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6446
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6585
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6611
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6655

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps toward 1.1350 as the dollar takes a breather

EUR/USD jumps toward 1.1350 as the dollar takes a breather

EUR/USD is surging toward 1.1350, as the dollar recovery seems to fade. Tension is mounting ahead of the Fed decision on Wednesday. Weak German and French figures are countered by hopes for new stimulus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1.27 amid the UK reopening

GBP/USD advances toward 1.27 amid the UK reopening

GBP/USD is clawing its way back to 1.27 as the greenback is moving down and amid optimism about the UK's exit from lockdown. 

GBP/USD News

“Do or die” moment on the crypto board

“Do or die” moment on the crypto board

The crypto board dawns today with the calm of the last few days, at least in appearance. It is apparent because there are signs that a sudden move could be in the making in the next few hours. Bitcoin and Ethereum are still in the midst of a dominance dispute.

Read more

XAU/USD extends daily rally to $1,710

XAU/USD extends daily rally to $1,710

The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $50 last week as the risk rally made it difficult for gold to attract investors as a safe-haven. 

Gold News

WTI pressured, hopes of higher prices fading below $40 a barrel

WTI pressured, hopes of higher prices fading below $40 a barrel

WTI is currently trading at $37.87, offered on the day by 0.9% having fallen from a high of $38.83 to a low of $37.10 as the $40 handle made for too much technical resistance.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures