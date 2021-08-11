NZD/USD jumps to 0.7055 as the US dollar slides across the board

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar drops across the board after US CPI data.
  • NZD among top performers on Wednesday, supported by RBNZ expectations and risk appetite.

The NZD/USD jumped from 0.7000 to 0.7055, reaching the highest level since Friday following the release of US inflation numbers. The pair then pulled back, finding support at 0.7035. The kiwi is consolidating the rebound from the 20-day simple moving average that stands at 0.6980. AUD/NZD is back at the monthly low at 1.0455.

US data triggers dollar’s slide

The Consumer Price Index grew at an annual rate of 5.4% in July, the same of June (highest in 13 years). The CPI rose 0.5%, in line with market expectations. The greenback dropped sharply across the board after the numbers, amid a rally in US Treasuries. Also higher equity prices contribute to weaken the US dollar.

If expectations about a sooner-than-expected taper from the Federal Reserve gain more intensity, the dollar could recover momentum. Still, analysts at Westpac consider the kiwi should be more resilient than most developed currencies to USD strength given New Zealand’s strong fundamental outlook.

“Multi-month, the NZD is supported by the NZ economy’s expected strength over the remainder of this year, the RBNZ’s signalled rate hikes, NZ-US yield spreads, and a positive outlook for NZ commodity prices. Our year-end forecast for NZD/USD is 0.74 (which is coincidentally where our estimate of fair value currently is)”, argue Westpac analysts.

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.705
Today Daily Change 0.0041
Today Daily Change % 0.58
Today daily open 0.7009
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6989
Daily SMA50 0.7034
Daily SMA100 0.7094
Daily SMA200 0.7106
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7013
Previous Daily Low 0.6969
Previous Weekly High 0.7089
Previous Weekly Low 0.6952
Previous Monthly High 0.7106
Previous Monthly Low 0.6881
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6996
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6986
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6981
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6953
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6937
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7025
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7041
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7069

 

 

