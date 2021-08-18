NZD/USD jumps back towards 0.7000 on RBNZ Governor Orr’s cautious optimism

- NZD/USD reverses the RBNZ-led losses on the Governor Adrian Orr’s comments.
- RBNZ’s Orr said clear reduction is to be lifting the cash rate
- S&P 500 Futures, US Treasury yields improve despite escalating covid woes.
- FOMC Minutes, risk catalysts will offer a busy day ahead.
NZD/USD picks up bids to 0.6940, up 0.27% intraday, as Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Orr keeps the rate hike concerns on the table during the latest speech on early Wednesday.
While portraying a cautious optimism, RBNZ’s Orr said, “Lockdown is a concern, but less concerned than would have been last year.”
Read: RBNZ’s Orr: Keeping rates at 0.25% “for now”
Earlier in the day, RBNZ surprised markets while keeping the benchmark interest rates unchanged, versus a widely expected 0.25% rate hike, amid concerns over the latest coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand (NZ). Even so, the RBNZ Minutes said, “Committee agreed that their least regrets policy stance is to further reduce monetary policy stimulus.”
Read: RBNZ Minutes: OCR left unchanged in light of the current level 4 lockdown and health uncertainty
The pair’s post-RBNZ rebound could also be linked to the US dollar’s weakness ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) drops to 93.06, down 0.08% intraday to snap a two-day uptrend and easy from the weekly top by the press time.
The DXY pullback could be traced to the market’s indecision over the Fed’s next moves as the latest Fedspeak has been mixed. On Tuesday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari’s repeat of tapering comments battles Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s cautious optimism after the US Retail Sales for July dropped below -0.3% expected and +0.7% previous to -1.1% MoM.
Even so, the greenback buyers remain hopeful as the virus conditions recently worsen in New Zealand and Australia. As per the latest updates, NZ reports seven new covid cases versus the first marked from Auckland the previous day whereas Australia’s New South Wales report all-time high covid cases, propelling the national count to the fresh top since August 2020. Elsewhere, China’s cases eased but the fears that the US weekly infections will jump to 200,000 and the UK’s highest virus-led death toll since March weigh keep highlighting Delta covid variant woes.
Other than the COVID-19 jitters, geopolitical concerning Afghanistan and stimulus deadlock in the US also weigh on the risk appetite, underpinning the USD’s safe-haven demand.
Even so, the US 10-year Treasury yields added one basis point to 1.268% whereas S&P 500 Futures reverse the early Asian losses by the press time.
Given the risk-off-driven strength of the US dollar, NZD/USD bears are likely to remain in the driver’s seat. However, qualitative catalysts will decide the short-term moves, not to forget the FOMC Minutes.
Read: FOMC Minutes July Preview: More new questions than answers
Technical analysis
NZD/USD remains indecisive unless staying between 20-DMA level near 0.7000 and with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August 2020 to February 2021 upside around 0.6860. However, risk-off mood and the RBNZ’s negative surprise, not to forget bearish MACD, keeps the pair sellers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6922
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.692
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6996
|Daily SMA50
|0.7014
|Daily SMA100
|0.7096
|Daily SMA200
|0.7112
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7032
|Previous Daily Low
|0.69
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7063
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6969
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.695
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6982
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6819
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6737
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7001
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7083
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7133
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
