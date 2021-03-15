NZD/USD jumps back above 0.7200 mark post-Chinese data, lacks follow-through

A combination of factors assisted NZD/USD to regain positive traction on Monday.

A softer tone around the US bond yields, the risk-on mood undermined the USD.

Mixed Chinese macro data provided a modest lift, though bulls lacked conviction.

The NZD/USD pair jumped back above the 0.7200 round-figure mark in the last hour and refreshed daily tops following the release of Chinese macro data.

The pair caught some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week and recovered a major part of Friday's retracement slide from over one-week tops. The uptick marked the fourth day of a positive move in the previous five and was sponsored by a combination of supporting factors.

The US dollar remained on the defensive amid a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields and extended some support to the NZD/USD pair. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on mood further undermined the safe-haven greenback and provided a modest lift to the perceived riskier kiwi.

The buying picked up pace after Chinese Retail Sales and Industrial Production figures for February surpassed estimates and rose 33.8% and 35.1%, respectively. This, to a larger extent, helped offset an unexpected rise in jobless rate and disappointing Fixed Asset Investment data.

Meanwhile, expectations that the US US economic growth will accelerate after the passing of a massive stimulus package might help limit the USD. This, in turn, seemed to be the only factor that held bulls from placing aggressive bets and might cap gains for the NZD/USD pair.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for an extension of last week's solid rebound from the 0.7100 mark. Market participants now look forward to the only release of the Empire State Manufacturing Index from the US for a fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch