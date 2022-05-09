- NZD/USD bears sinking in their teeth in the open.
- Risk-off sentiment is hurting the high beat currencies.
NZD/USD is pressured on Monday as risk-off sentiment weighs on the high beta currency complex. At 0.6380, the bird is down some 0.38% and has fallen from a high of 0.6412 to a low of 0.6377.
Asian equities are in a sea of red and the US dollar is higher at the start of the week. The greenback continues to be buttressed by sharply rising US yields as lockdowns in China, the Ukraine crisis and higher interest rates. The ASX 200 is -0.8%, the Nikkei 225 -1.1% and KOSPI -0.2%.
China’s COVID-19 outbreaks have darkened the outlook for risk sentiment on Monday. Reuters has reported that Shanghai is tightening its already strict COVID-19 lockdown in a fresh push to eliminate infections outside quarantined areas of China’s biggest city by late this month.
''While NZD volatility has died down compared to the 24hrs after the Fed meeting, high volatility is still being seen in bond (and equity) markets, with US bond yields edging another notch higher following stronger jobs data,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said.
''It is hard to anticipate any let-up in generalised volatility given this week’s data schedule, with US Consumer Price Index topping the list, and NZ inflation expectations data also due.''
''Risks around US CPI feel binary,'' the analysts at ANZ Bank said. ''A moderation from 8.5% (to 8.1% as markets expect) would be mildly comforting, but a lift would doubtless revive expectations for 75bp Fed hikes, and probably give the USD a boost. The idea that synchronised global tightening might proceed gently now feels like a forgotten dream as the reality of volatility bites.''
Analysts at TD Securities explained that the ''core prices likely stayed strong in April, regaining momentum to 0.5% m/m after recording 0.3% in March. While used vehicles prices likely declined again, they probably fell less sharply than in the last report. We also look for renewed strength in shelter inflation. Our MoM forecasts imply 8.1%/6.1% YoY for total/core prices, likely confirming March was the peak of the cycle.''
Meanwhile, there will also be Fed speakers this week. Governor Christopher Waller and New York Fed's John Williams could be important. Traders will be hoping for comments to shed some light after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's presser last week that failed to offer much in the way of clarity on what the Fed will do after frontloading rate hikes until neutral.
For the day ahead, traders await trade data from China that is speculated to show a further slowing in export growth and weakness in imports with most provinces under some form of restrictions and Shanghai in a full month of lockdown.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6387
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|0.6409
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6633
|Daily SMA50
|0.6779
|Daily SMA100
|0.6754
|Daily SMA200
|0.6873
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6458
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6394
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6569
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6393
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7035
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6419
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6434
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6383
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6357
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6319
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6446
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6484
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.651
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
