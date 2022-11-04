  • NZD/USD bears at bay as the markets move into consolidation ahead of the NFP.
  • US jobs are in focus for the final day of the week.

NZD/USD is flat on the day as the markets move into a state of consolidation ahead of today's key event in the Nonfarm Payrolls, NFP. The pair have been whipsawed this week due to the US Federal Reserve's intent to continue hiking rates at a steep pace with a long way to go, according to the Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell. At the time of writing, the Kiwi is trading at 0.5770 and between a low of 0.5764 and a high of 0.5777. 

''The Kiwi continued peeling off after yesterday’s hawkish Fed meeting and 75bp hike, having unwound the initial spike and more. The USD regained favour as US short end interest rates hit new cycle highs,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said, adding the following:

''As if there should have been any doubt, the Fed has made it clear that it’s up to the task of tackling inflation, and for the time being, that’ll likely keep playing into the USD’s favour, especially if risk appetite continues to tumble.''

''Although there are reasons to be optimistic on the NZD given the strength of the local economy and clear need for world-beating higher policy rates here, which adds carry appeal, that may only help on non-USD crosses (where some NZD outperformance has been seen).''

The day ahead

Meanwhile, today's NFP will be important, but perhaps not as critical as next week's Consumer Price Index nor what Fed speakers will have to say in speeches today. Analysts at Westpac explained that a slowdown in the jobs data is widely anticipated in October though the unemployment rate will likely remain little changed for now allowing for growth in average hourly earnings to remain robust. Boston Fed president Susan Collins will speak as well on Friday who has been an advocate for higher rates argued in prior statements that “it will be important to see clear and convincing signs that inflation is falling.”

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5773
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 0.5772
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5702
Daily SMA50 0.5835
Daily SMA100 0.6043
Daily SMA200 0.6344
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5843
Previous Daily Low 0.5741
Previous Weekly High 0.5874
Previous Weekly Low 0.5657
Previous Monthly High 0.5874
Previous Monthly Low 0.5512
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.578
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5804
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5728
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5683
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5625
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.583
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5888
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.5932

 

 

