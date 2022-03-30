- NZD/USD gained traction for the second successive day on Wednesday amid sustained USD selling.
- Scepticism over Russia-Ukraine peace talks failed to impress the USD bulls or hinder the positive move.
- Investors now look forward to the US ADP report and the final Q4 GDP print for some trading impetus.
The NZD/USD pair extended its steady intraday ascent and climbed to a fresh daily high, back closer to the 0.7000 psychological mark heading into the North American session.
The pair attracted some dip-buying in the vicinity of the 0.6900 mark on Wednesday and build on the overnight goodish rebound from the one-week low. This marked the second successive day of a positive move and was sponsored by the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar.
Despite not so encouraging geopolitical headlines, investors remain optimistic about a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that dented the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and acted as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair.
In the latest developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga, a Kremlin spokesperson said that they have not noticed anything that looks like a breakthrough in negotiations. Moreover, an adviser to Ukraine’s President noted that Russia transferring forces from Kyiv to encircle troops in the east.
This comes after the United States said on Tuesday that it has not seen signs of real seriousness from Russia in pursuing peace. Adding to this, a Pentagon spokesman said that Kyiv remains under threat even after Russia promised to scale back military operations in Ukraine’s capital city.
This, in turn, tempered investors' appetite for riskier assets, which was evident from the modest decline in the equity markets, though did little to lend any support to the buck. The USD bulls also seemed unimpressed by elevated US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by hawkish Fed expectations.
It would now be interesting to see if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or the NZD/USD pair continues with its struggle to make it through the 0.7000 psychological mark. Traders now look forward to the US ADP report and the final Q4 GDP print for some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6979
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63
|Today daily open
|0.6935
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6867
|Daily SMA50
|0.6753
|Daily SMA100
|0.6797
|Daily SMA200
|0.6912
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6946
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6876
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6989
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6919
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6903
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6892
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6849
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6822
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6962
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6989
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7032
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
