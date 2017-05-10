NZD/USD in a snapshot - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ offered a snapshot picture of NZD/USD.

Key Quotes:

"The 200-day moving average around 0.7150 finally gave way last night, as better USD sentiment took over.

While political headlines over the next week or so could throw things around, we retain a downside bias.

That said, moves south look set to be a slow grind, with corporate hedging providing a degree of support. Support 0.7100 Resistance 0.7160."