NZD/USD improves to near 0.6240 despite downbeat Kiwi Building Permits, US CPI data eyed

- NZD/USD retraces its recent losses on risk-on market mood.
- New Zealand's Building Permits MoM fell by 10.6% versus the previous increase of 8.5%.
- Downbeat US Treasury yields contributed to undermining the US Dollar.
NZD/USD snaps a two-day losing streak on Thursday, improving to near 0.6240 during the Asian session. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) moves on an upward trajectory despite a leading housing market indicator showing a decline in the number of permits for new construction projects in the country.
New Zealand's seasonally adjusted Building Permits (MoM) experienced a significant decline in November 2023, falling by 10.6%, a 15-month low against the previous reading of an 8.5% increase. The new permits for the month registered a 24% decrease. The annualized number of new home consents is on a continued decline from the all-time peak of 51,015 recorded for the year ending May 2022.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) moves on a downward trend, influenced by softer US Treasury yields. The DXY trades lower near 102.30, with 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons standing at 4.36% and 4.02%, respectively, by the press time.
Additionally, traders are displaying an enhanced risk appetite, speculating on the likelihood of five rate cuts in 2024. Furthermore, New York Federal Reserve (Fed) President John Williams noted on Wednesday that financial markets continue to be highly reactive to new data. Williams conveyed assurance in the Fed's present stance and proposed that it is an appropriate time to deliberate on the future path of interest rates.
The December's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United States (US) is scheduled to be released later in the North American session. This economic indicator carries substantial importance in evaluating inflationary pressures and holds the potential to significantly influence market expectations regarding the monetary policy stance of the US Federal Reserve.
NZD/USD: Technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6242
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|0.6222
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6268
|Daily SMA50
|0.6138
|Daily SMA100
|0.6026
|Daily SMA200
|0.6092
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6255
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6215
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6339
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6181
|Previous Monthly High
|0.641
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.623
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.624
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6206
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6191
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6166
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6246
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6271
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6286
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
