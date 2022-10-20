- NZD/USD remains sidelined following a pullback from the weekly top.
- New Zealand’s Trade Balance improved in September, Exports grew as well but Imports eased.
- Upbeat mood initially favored Kiwi pair before dragging it on the recession woes.
- RBNZ, Fed both are likely to announce 75 bps rate hike but the rush to risk-safety put USD ahead.
NZD/USD pays little heed to New Zealand’s (NZ) trade data for September amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian session. That said, the Kiwi pair seesaws around 0.5680 after retreating from the weekly high near 0.5745. Even so, the quote is likely bracing for the strongest week since early August.
NZ Trade Balance improved to $-11.95B YoY in September versus $-13.19B expected and $-12.5B prior (revised from $-12.2B). Further, Imports eased to $7.64B from $7.92B prior while Exports rose to $6.03B compared to 5.29B previous readings. Overall, the Pacific nation’s trade numbers were positive enough to favor the NZD/USD bulls but could not.
The reason could be linked to the shift in the market’s mood, mainly due to the fears of recession and higher rates, which in turn propelled the Treasury bond yields and the US dollar.
That said, mostly firmer US data and hawkish Fedspeak also favored the greenback to pare recent losses even as the initial optimism weighed on the quote.
US Initial Jobless Claims eased to 214K for the week ended on October 07 versus 230K expected and a revised down 226K prior. Further, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey Index dropped to -8.7 for October versus the -5 market consensus and -9.9 previous reading. Additionally, US Existing Home Sales rose past 4.7M expected to 4.71M but eased below 4.78M prior.
Recently, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook mentioned that ongoing rate increases will be required.
It’s worth noting that China’s debate on reducing quarantine time for international visitors seemed to have favored the Kiwi pair buyers earlier on Thursday.
Moving on, a lack of major data/events could keep the NZD/USD on a dicey floor but the risk catalysts will be crucial to watch for clear directions. Also to keep in mind that the NZD/USD downside appears limited due to the hawkish bias over the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) next move.
Technical analysis
The first daily closing beyond the 21-DMA in two months join a weekly support line to keep the NZD/USD buyers hopeful unless the quote breaks 0.5640 level. The recovery moves, however, need validation from monthly high of 0.5815.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5674
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|0.567
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5669
|Daily SMA50
|0.5949
|Daily SMA100
|0.6112
|Daily SMA200
|0.6399
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5708
|Previous Daily Low
|0.565
|Previous Weekly High
|0.573
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5512
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5672
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5686
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5644
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5618
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5586
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5702
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5734
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.576
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD accelerates decline after faltering at critical resistance
AUD/USD retreated from a weekly high of 0.6355, as the poor performance of US equities boosted the greenback. US indexes ended the day in the red after an early surge.
EUR/USD bears pressing into key support territory.
EUR/USD is carving out the risk of an imminent downside breakout, US yields rocket to the moon (and back?). Euro is up into the close on Wall Street by some 0.12% as the dollar lags the soaring US yield environment and despite markets pricing in the Fed's terminal rate of around 5%.
Gold bulls give up as they look into the bond market
Gold trades around $1,632 after peaking at $1,645.60 amid a weaker dollar earlier today. The greenback came under selling pressure ahead of the US opening as stocks welcomed encouraging earnings reports.
Bitcoin price will fall to these levels if bulls continue evading support
Bitcoin price is losing ground and continues to show weakness. Key levels have been defined to gain perspective on the strength of the decline. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $20,300.
Another day, another Prime Minister
Another PM has resigned. Liz Truss' position was hanging by a thread and has been since the mini-budget but that unraveled at a remarkable pace. And now the UK is once again waiting to see who will be the next one and how the process will be decided. Oh, and Boris is apparently entering the race.