- NZD/USD defends the late Friday’s corrective pullback from seven-week low despite downside data.
- New Zealand’s Q2 Terms of Trade Index dropped to -2.4% versus -1.3% expected.
- China concerns, strong yields exert downside pressure amid a light calendar at home.
- US NFP will be the key as DXY refreshed the 20-year high ahead of the release.
NZD/USD holds onto the corrective bounce from the 1.5-month low near 0.6080 despite downbeat New Zealand (NZ) trade data during early Friday in Asia. In doing so, the Kiwi pair portrays the consolidation ahead of the key US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) while snapping a three-day downtrend.
As per the latest trade numbers from Statistics New Zealand, the Terms of Trade fell 2.4% in the second quarter (Q2), reported Reuters. The details mentioned that Export prices rose 3.7 percent, while imports increased 6.5 percent. Economists were expecting the index to show a 1.3 percent fall, with export prices rising 0.8 percent and imports up 2.5 percent, according to a Reuters poll.
Although the quote remains ignorant of the data while taking rounds to 0.6080, it stays near the lowest levels in seven weeks as markets love the US dollar amid broad pessimism and hawkish Fed bets. Also, sour sentiment surrounding the world’s largest commodity user China exerts additional downside pressure on the NZD/USD prices.
A covid-led lockdown in China’s Chengdu city joins downbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI to portray grim conditions for the world’s second-largest economy. On the same line could be the escalating geopolitical tension between Beijing and Washington, via Taiwan.
On the other hand, the hawkish Fedspeak and firmer US data underpin the US dollar demand. That said, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that the Fed has work to do with inflation, a 'long way' from 2%. Also, the newly appointed Dallas Fed President Lory Logan joined the lines of hawkish fellow US central bankers while saying, “Restoring price stability is No. 1 priority.”
US ISM Manufacturing PMI reprinted the 52.8 figure for August versus the market expectations of 52.0. Further, the final reading of S&P Manufacturing PMI for August rose past 51.3 initial estimates to 51.5, versus 52.2 prior final for July. On the same line, US Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 232K versus 248K forecast and 237K prior. Further, the Unit Labor Cost rose 10.2% QoQ during the second quarter (Q2) versus 10.7% expected while Labor Productivity dropped by 4.1% during Q2 versus the anticipated fall of 4.5% and -4.6% prior.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed mixed but the US 10-year Treasury yields rose to the highest levels since late June. More importantly, the 02-year counterpart jumped to the 15-year top. It should be noted that the CME’s FedWatch Tool signals 72% chance of the Fed’s 75 basis points of a rate hike in September versus nearly 69% previously.
Also read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five reasons to expect a win-win release for the dollar
Technical analysis
Unless bouncing back beyond the August 22 swing low, around 0.6155, NZD/USD remains vulnerable to refreshing the yearly bottom, currently surrounding 0.6060. In doing so, the 0.6000 psychological magnet and a downward sloping trend line from late January, near 0.5900 will be in focus.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6081
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.62
|Today daily open
|0.6119
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6262
|Daily SMA50
|0.6237
|Daily SMA100
|0.6351
|Daily SMA200
|0.6569
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6156
|Previous Daily Low
|0.611
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6252
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6132
|Previous Monthly High
|0.647
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6101
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6128
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6138
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6101
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6082
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6055
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6147
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6174
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6193
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls make a stand at the edge of the abyss
AUD/USD bulls step in below weekly lows ahead of NFP. The bears need to take back control from a 50% mean reversion area or face a bullish surge into the close of the week. The price moved in on the prior support and has stalled awaiting the outcome of the US data later tonight from the US session.
USD/JPY retreats from 24-year high near 140.00 amid sluggish yields ahead of US NFP
USD/JPY pares recent gains at the highest levels since 1998 as traders await US jobs report for August. Monetary policy divergence between Fed and BOJ underpins the bullish bias. Yields seesaw around multi-year high amid hawkish Fed bets.
Gold rebound hinges on US NFP, clear break above $1,717
Gold price picks up bids to portray a corrective pullback from the yearly low as it approaches $1,700 during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal’s recovery, however, remains doubtful as traders await the US NFP and Unemployment Rate for August.
Ripple inflates 1 billion XRP tokens into circulating supply
Ripple's recent injection of new tokens into the market could be the straw that breaks the camel's back. XRP price currently auctions at $0.33 as the bears have suppressed the digital remittance token into a historical barrier dating back to March 2022.
US dollar continues to break new highs, Chengdu lockdown upends markets
September has picked up where August left off with another day of red for European markets, which were already under pressure after a weak Asia session. Asia markets were already on the back foot after another weak PMI number from China.