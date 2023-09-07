NZD/USD hovers near its lowest since November 2022, trades around 0.5890

- NZD/USD struggles to recover from its lowest since November 2022.
- Fed is expected to adopt a hawkish stance; contributing to the strength of the US Dollar (USD).
- Higher US Treasury yields reinforce the Greenback’s winning streak.
- China-related concerns are weighing on the Kiwi pair.
NZD/USD trades around 0.5890 during the Asian session on Thursday, recovering from the lowest level since November 2022. However, the pair is facing downward pressure as investors price in the odds for a quarter basis points (bps) interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) through the end of the year 2023.
Additionally, the US Dollar (USD) is strengthening due to increasing acknowledgment that the Federal Reserve (Fed) intends to maintain higher interest rates for an extended period. This hawkish tone surrounding the central bank has emerged as a significant factor influencing the pair negatively.
Market sentiment is currently leaning towards the belief that the US Fed will adhere to its hawkish policy stance. This conviction has been further reinforced by positive US economic data released on Wednesday, which revealed an unexpected acceleration in business activity within the US services sector during August.
US ISM Services PMI exceeded expectations in August by reaching a six-month high reading of 54.5, surpassing the anticipated figure of 52.5 and the previous reading of 52.7. However, the S&P Global Composite and Services PMIs declined to 50.2 and 50.5, respectively, falling short of market estimates of 50.4 and 51.0.
It's noteworthy that the moderate performance of US economic indicators seems to provide downward pressure for the Kiwi pair.
US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six other major currencies, is hovering around 104.80. The prevailing hawkish sentiment regarding the Fed policy decision in the upcoming September meeting continues to bolster US Treasury yields.
The higher yields reinforce the confidence of buyers in the Greenback. At the time of writing, the 10-year US bond yield has climbed to 4.29%, marking a 0.23% increase.
Investor confidence remains subdued as concerns persist about the deteriorating economic conditions in China and the ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China. These China-linked risks are exerting downward pressure on the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) owing to the strong trade ties between the two nations.
NZD/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5872
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.5873
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5942
|Daily SMA50
|0.6089
|Daily SMA100
|0.6129
|Daily SMA200
|0.6216
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5899
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5859
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6015
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5887
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5875
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5884
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5855
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5838
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5816
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5895
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5917
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5934
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ranges above 1.0700 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is extending its sideways trading in the European session on Thursday. The pair lingers near three-month lows, as the US Dollar clings to recent gains amid a risk-off market profile. EU/ US data and Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD flat-lines around 1.2500 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD is consolidating losses around 1.2500 amid risk-averse European trading on Thursday. Dovish comments from BoE Governor Bailey and the ongoing US Dollar strength continue to weigh on the pair. Focus shifts to US data and Fedspeak for fresh trading directives.
Gold flirts with $1,915 key support, Fed talks eyed
Gold Price struggles to defend the first daily gains in six at the lowest level in more than a week as market players seek additional clues to defend the previous bearish bias about the bullion.
XRP price stagnates, while lawyers analyze Howey memo and William Hinman speech on Ethereum
XRP price is winding around $0.50 on the daily price chart on Binance despite the altcoin being in a demand zone between $0.46 and $0.50. The altcoin likely risks a slump in its price in the short term.
The Saudi squeeze brings energy back into the FX mix
If the beleaguered Euro and Yen did not have enough to worry about already, they now must cope with Brent oil trading above $90/bl as the Saudis extend their supply cuts through to year-end. EUR/JPY, however, could start to turn lower based on positioning.