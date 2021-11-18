NZD/USD hovers around 0.7030 amid RBNZ rate hike expectations

- NZD/USD has recaptured 0.7000 amid a revival of the RBNZ rate hike calls.
- The RBNZ has posted the country's inflation expectations to 3.7%, the highest since 2010.
- The kiwi's resilience will be put to the test amidst an aggressive rate hike cycle.
NZD/USD is trading around 0.7030, as investors seek fresh rate hike cues after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) posted sharp inflation expectations numbers on Thursday. At the time of writing, the currency pair is trading at 0.7024, up 0.41%.
On a weekly basis, the pair has been deteriorating for three consecutive weeks due to a broadly firmer US dollar and contributions made by the slipping EUR/USD, which is expected to continue its southward trend.
The RBNZ earlier in the day said that the country's inflation expectations for the fourth quarter rose sharply to 3.7%, the highest since 2010. Some interest rate increase is likely to follow up next week to curb the inflated numbers. The RBNZ is aiming to keep New Zealand's inflation between 1% to 3%, with a central target of 2%.
Recently, the New Zealand dollar has had a good thing going with rising rate hike probabilities from the RBNZ. But experts believe, it can be a source of weakness for the pair's price action. Rates markets are pricing in a 25-bps rate hike at each RBNZ meeting could lead to the most aggressive rate hike cycle by any major central bank since the post-global Financial Crisis era.
Goldman Sachs analysts say Antipodeans are likely to remain weaker against the US dollar, but the kiwi's resilience will thrive. It further said, "Our views on the RBA are fairly dovish, as the economy faces softer wage and inflation dynamics and risks from a potential slowdown in Chinese growth. Our forecasts for AUD, as a result, are fairly negative versus USD over a 12-month horizon."
"In contrast, our forecasts for the RBNZ are far less dovish, though our projections of the terminal rate are lower than market expectations, and we expect NZD to be dragged down vs USD along with AUD," it added.
On the other side, the mighty US dollar that ran out of impetus, stayed below a 16-month high, with DXY falling back to the 95.80s on Thursday. However, with a high probability of a Fed rate increase in June, followed by another in November, it is expected to stay elevated.
With the absence of domestic drivers this week, the kiwi traders will now look for broader risk sentiment to play a key role. The US Initial Jobless Claims data and ISM Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for November will also be eyed for some trading incentives.
NZD/USD technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7022
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|0.6998
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7116
|Daily SMA50
|0.7058
|Daily SMA100
|0.7027
|Daily SMA200
|0.7094
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7033
|Previous Daily Low
|0.698
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7178
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6997
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7013
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6974
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.695
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6921
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7028
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7057
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7081
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1300 as US dollar recovers with yields
EUR/USD is easing towards 1.1350, stalling the bounce from 16-month lows, as the US dollar recovers in tandem with the Treasury yields. The market mood remains tepid amid persistent inflation woes and Fed's tightening calls. US Jobless Claims, Fedspeak in focus.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3500 on Brexit, BOE rate hike concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3500, retreating from weekly highs. The pair consolidates amid a cautious mood, the US dollar bounce and looming Brexit concerns while BOE rate hike expectations keep the downside cushioned.
Gold: Falling yields could fuel a sustained break above $1,878
Gold bulls gather strength to break higher towards the $1,900 mark. The 10-year US Treasury yields breached 1.60%, DXY correction likely to extend. Gold price yearns for a daily closing above this key $1,878 barrier.
MATIC price to trigger a 25% comeback rally soon
MATIC price shows no directional bias as it hovers above the trading range’s midpoint at $1.8. Investors can expect Polygon to make a 25% move in either direction and face significant barriers. The RSI skews odds in favor of bulls, suggesting a retest of $2.06.
Central Banks can’t fix the most pressing problems leading to inflation
We get housing data today and tomorrow. At a guess, energy costs and speculation about the Fed nominations will lead the news. As noted above, there is chatter about the US and China getting together to release supplies from their respective strategic reserves. We say “when pigs fly.”