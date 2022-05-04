- On Wednesday, the NZD/USD is gaining some 0.25%, ahead of the Fed.
- A downbeat market mood keeps the NZD from printing larger gains vs. the greenback.
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Downward biased, but upside risks remain as RSI begins to aim higher.
NZD/USD is contained within familiar levels as market players get ready for the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. The central bank is widely expected to raise rates by 50-bps and begin its balance sheet reduction. However, at 0.6448, the NZD/USD remains weak, even though the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has hiked rates and has its OCR at 1.50%.
The market mood is negative ahead of the US Fed meeting
Sentiment in the financial markets is negative. Global equities remain defensive as investors prepare for the Fed’s 50-bps rate hike, the first larger than 25-bps in 22 years, as the US central bank is trying to bring inflation down. Furthermore, the Covid-19 crisis in China threatens to slow down the second-largest economy in the world as Beijing announced the close of more than 40 metro stations. Meantime, Shanghai’s reported an improvement in the epidemic situation. However, previous restrictions imposed showed that the Chinese economy took a toll, with Caixin PMIs moving to the contracting territory.
Geopolitics-wise, the Ukraine-Russia conflict has not shown an improvement in peace talks at all. The hostilities persist as Russia tries to seize the Donbas region in Eastern Ukraine.
In the meantime, the greenback is under pressure ahead of the FOMC and losses some 0.12%, sitting at 103.329. Contrarily, the US 10-year Treasury yield tops at 2.981%, almost flat during the day.
Before Wall Street opened, some US economic data crossed the wires. The ADP Employment Change for April, a prelude to Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, illustrated that the US economy added 247K jobs, lower than the 395K estimated, while the Balance of Trade for March reported a wider deficit, from $-89 billion to $-109 billion. Regarding the Non-Manufacturing PMIs, the so-called services for April decreased, while the S&P Global Composite Final report decelerated to 56 from 57.7.
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the NZD/USD remains downward biased. The Relative Strenght Index (RSI) at 24.76 shows the NZD/USD as oversold, and it appears that the pair could be shiftings on its bias, as the RSI is beginning to aim upwards.
Here are some levels to account for at the FOMC monetary policy meeting. The NZD/USD first resistance would be the 100-hour simple moving average (SMA) at 0.6457. Break above would expose the R1 daily pivot at 0.6470, followed by the August 2020 daily high at 0.6488 and then the R2 pivot point at 0.6500. on the downside, the NZD/USD first support would be the YTD low at 0.6410. A breach of the latter would expose the S1 pivot at 0.6400, followed by the confluence of June 2020 lows and the S2 pivot at around 0.6370-80.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6448
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.6443
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6698
|Daily SMA50
|0.6796
|Daily SMA100
|0.6763
|Daily SMA200
|0.6881
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6476
|Previous Daily Low
|0.641
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6646
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6451
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7035
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6451
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6435
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.641
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6377
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6344
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6476
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6509
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6542
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Fed rate decision, QT plan to drive dollar valuation Premium
The Fed is set to hike its policy rate by 50 basis points in May and announce a reduction of $95 billion in its balance sheet from June. With the latest US data pointing to a loss of growth momentum, however, the bank may have to reassess how aggressively it will continue to tighten its policy moving forward.
EUR/USD retreats from session tops, holds above 1.0500 ahead of Fed
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having advanced to a fresh daily high above 1.0550. The dollar holds its ground after ISM Services PMI data showed that input prices in the service sector rose at a stronger pace than expected in April. Investors wait for the Fed to announce its policy decisions.
Gold waiting for Powell’s answers
Gold trades uneventfully around $1,860, directionless ahead of the Fed's decision on monetary policy. Markets are on pause ahead of the event, anticipating an aggressive movement but also waiting for clues on what’s coming up next.
Cryptocurrencies: Official start to recovery rally
Bitcoin price has kick-started its attempt to move higher, picking up Ethereum and Ripple along with it. Investors can expect BTC to revisit Monday’s high and reevaluate directional bias from there.
Can UBER stock earnings give LYFT a ride higher?
Uber gets the chance to lift up LYFT stock after its disappointing earnings and guidance after the close on Tuesday. Ok, so an easy pun but Lyft earnings proved quite the shocker with a huge spike lower in the after-hours market.