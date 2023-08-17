The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the strength of the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of six major currencies, hovers around 103.40 during the early trades in the European session. Investors aim to gather extra momentum from upcoming US economic indicators to enhance their understanding of the options that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) might contemplate at its September meeting. These indicators , particularly the weekly initial Jobless Claims data at 12:30 GMT, could offer a more distinct view of the situation, helping investors to assess the potential course of action by the Fed.

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) maintained the current interest rate at 5.5%. Additionally, the NZD/USD pair is facing downward pressure due to China's weakening economic prospects. China's economic performance is significant for the Kiwi as the world's second-largest economy is a major trading partner of New Zealand.

Softer economic data from New Zealand could also support the weakness in the NZD/USD pair. The Producer Price Index (PPI) - Input declined to -0.2% in the second quarter from 0.0% prior, while Output PPI steadied at 0.2%, compared to expectations of 0.7%.

NZD/USD continues its losing streak and has marked a fresh multi-month low at 0.5903 during the Asian session on Thursday, a level not seen since November 2022. The spot has recovered slightly from that level and trades around 0.5930 at the time of writing. However, strong data from the United States (US) could reinforce the downward pressure in the NZD/USD pair.

