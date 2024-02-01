NZD/USD holds positive ground below 0.6150, eyes on US NFP data

- NZD/USD gains ground around 0.6142 amid the softer US Dollar.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI came in at 49.1 in January vs. 47.1 prior, the highest since October 2022.
- New Zealand’s Building Permit improved to 3.7% MoM in December from a fall of 10.6% in November.
- The US Nonfarm Payrolls will be in the spotlight on Friday.
The NZD/USD pair posts modest gains below the mid-0.6100s during the early Asian session on Friday. The weaker US Dollar (USD) and lower bond yields provide some support for the pair. Investors await the highly anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data on Friday for fresh impetus. This evening might trigger volatility in the market. At press time, the pair is trading at 0.6142, gaining 0.04% on the day.
On Thursday, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI grew to 49.1 in January from the previous reading of 47.1, the highest since October 2022. This figure came in better than the market expectation of 47.0. The New Orders index rose into expansionary territory at 52.5, the Production Index grew to 50.4, and the Prices Index climbed to 52.9.
After the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting on Wednesday, Chair Powell stated that the FOMC is unlikely to get enough evidence to cut rates in March. The NFP report on Friday will be a closely watched event. The US economy is expected to add 180K jobs in January, following 216K additions last month. The Unemployment Rate is projected to tick up to 3.8%, and Average Hourly Earnings are estimated to show an increase of 0.3% MoM.
The latest data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Friday that the nation’s Building Permit for December improved to 3.7% MoM from a fall of 10.6% in November. Meanwhile, ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence came in at 93.6 in December versus 93.1 prior. Investors will take more cues from the New Zealand labor market data next week, which might be the key to the Official Cash Rate (OCR) outlook.
Looking ahead, market players will keep an eye on the US labor market data, including Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, and Average Hourly Earnings for January. These figures could give a clear direction to the NZD/USD pair.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6143
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|0.6113
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6159
|Daily SMA50
|0.6189
|Daily SMA100
|0.6058
|Daily SMA200
|0.6087
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6175
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6101
|Previous Weekly High
|0.615
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6061
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6339
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6129
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6147
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6084
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6056
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.601
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6158
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6204
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6232
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
