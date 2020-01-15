NZD/USD holds onto recovery gains above 0.6600, trade news in focus

- NZD/USD cheers the US-China phase-one deal signing in.
- Mixed data at home adds to the pair’s recovery.
- Trade/political news, the US Retail Sales will be the key to watch.
NZD/USD rises to the intra-day high of 0.6620 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. The quote maintains the pullback from four-week low, triggered after the US-China phase-one deal signing. Also supporting the pair’s U-turn could be New Zealand data. While no major catalyst is up for publishing amid the Asian session, trade/political headlines can entertain the traders ahead of the US session that will offer December month Retail Sales.
The US and China finally signed the much-awaited phase-one deal of about $200 billion worth of import promises from Beijing to the US. Even so, the US holds certain tariffs on Chinese products and will better wait for the phase-two signing in to remove them all. However, Washington’s removal of China from the currency manipulator list was recently welcomed by the Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. On the other hand, the US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said that China has agreed to put together very significant laws to follow through on its commitments and there will be additional tariff rollbacks in phase two of the trade deal.
With this, the market’s risk tone stays mildly positive with the US 10-year treasury yields taking rounds to 1.79% whereas the S&P 500 Futures rising 0.20% to 3,294.
It’s worth mentioning that New Zealand’s (NZ) December month Election Card Retail Sales (YoY) rose better than 2.1% forecast to 3.9% despite registering monthly drop to -0.8% versus -0.20% expected and +2.9% upwardly revised prior. Additionally, New Zealand’s REINZ House Price Index, published before few minutes, stepped back from 1.4% to 1.2% during December.
Given the mixed comments from the US and Chinese diplomats join not too impressive NZ data, traders will seek a major push to extend the latest run-up. In doing so, trade/political headlines could be considered as the only major fuel amid a lack of indicators on the economic calendar ahead of the US Retail Sales Control Group, expected 0.4% versus 0.1% previous.
Technical Analysis
Unless breaking 21-day SMA level, currently near 0.6655, the pair is less likely to avoid visiting December 18 low of 0.6555 and 200-day SMA around 0.6515 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6618
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.6613
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6654
|Daily SMA50
|0.6538
|Daily SMA100
|0.644
|Daily SMA200
|0.6517
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6636
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6603
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6681
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6599
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6756
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6424
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6616
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6623
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6599
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6584
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6566
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6632
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.665
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6665
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from daily highs, remains bid
The EUR/USD pair is giving up some of its daily gains but holds near a weekly high of 1.1163. The US-China trade deal failed to impress, although Wall Street run to all-time highs once again.
GBP/USD consolidates in an upside correction of the 2020 sell-off
GBP/USD is consolidating above a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the Sep-Nov lows and highs in the 1.30 handle, somewhat supported by the 50-day moving average, weighed by UK monetary policy outlook and Brexit uncertainties.
The US and China sign historic trade deal
Market reaction to the US-China trade deal signed in Washington today has been priced for several weeks. The next phase will be determined by the economic performance of the two countries as they implement the terms of the accord.
Gold consolidates rebound from weekly lows, holds near daily highs
Gold prices rose on Wednesday, recovering after falling on Tuesday to $1535, the lowest since January 3. During the American session XAU/USD peaked at $1557 and it is about to end the day around $1555, gaining almost ten dollars.
USD/JPY peaking around 110 the figure as focus shifts to troubles ahead
USD/JPY has been uneventful in subdued markets that have already priced in the 'phase-one' deal between the US and China.