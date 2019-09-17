NZD/USD holds on to recovery gains at start of the FOMC-day

- NZD/USD stays in the positive territory, supported partly by upbeat GDT Price Index.
- Recovery in the market’s risk sentiment also favors commodity-linked currencies.
- NZ Current Account, trade/political headlines can offer intermediate direction ahead of the Fed’s decision.
With the receding pessimism concerning Saudi Arabia’s oil production joining upbeat economic calendar and trade headlines, NZD/USD remains on the plus side while taking rounds to 0.6360 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian trading session,
The Kiwi pair initial benefited from the trade-positive headlines concerning the US-Japan and the US-China as the US has already signed an initial trade deal with Japan and Chinese delegates will reach the US for 13th round of initial talks. The risk-recovery gained additional support from the Saudi Arabian communication that they will be back to 70% capacity in two to three weeks, rather than initially anticipated months of recovery, after the drone attack that damaged half of its production.
Adding to the optimism was better than forecasted -1.7% reading of New Zealand (NZ) GDT Price Index to 2.0%.
As a result, Wall Street closed in the positive territory while the US Treasury yields also remained less vulnerable. However, the market’s wait and see mode ahead of the key event kept the risk tone under check.
Given the start of the crucial day, Asian traders are expected to remain on the sidelines with NZ Second Quarter (Q2) Current Account, expected $-1.117B versus $0.675B prior, likely offering initial second-tier boost to the market. However, major attention will be given to the US Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) monetary policy decision where it is expected to cut the Fed rate by 0.25% with likely hints for further rate reductions in late-2019 and 2020 as well.
Technical Analysis
21-day exponential moving average (EMA) level of 0.6390 acts as an immediate resistance ahead of fueling the quote to 0.6452/60 area including monthly top and 50-day EMA. Meanwhile, a downside break below the month-start top of 0.6320 could drag the prices to 0.6270.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to daily gains ahead of Fed
The EUR/USD pair finished Tuesday at around 1.1070 after falling below 1.1000, as speculative interest gets ready for the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. EUR underpinned by a better market mood.
GBP/USD rallies past 1.2500, reaches fresh multi-week highs
The GBP/USD pair settled around the 1.2500 figure, getting a boost from easing demand for the greenback following relief news related to the crude oil market. Brexit uncertainty continues as the UK Supreme Court decides on PM Johnson’s Parliament suspension.
USD/JPY drops back to recent range after hitting fresh 6-week highs
The USD/JPY pair spiked to 108.35, reaching the highest intraday level since August 1st and then pulled back to the 108.15/20 area.
Gold struggles to find direction, trades in tight range near critical $1,500 handle
The XAU/USD pair struggling to make a decisive move on Tuesday and continues to trade in a relatively tight range around the $1,500 handle.
Saudi Arabia's oil output to be fully back online in next 2-3 weeks
Citing two sources briefed on the Saudi oil operations, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia's oil output would return to normal levels quicker than initially thought.