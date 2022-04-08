- NZD/USD holds in familiar support territory in a quiet Asian session.
- The Fed narrative continues to keep a lid on the commodity currencies.
At 0.6878, NZD/USD is holding in daily supportive territories and is lower by some 0.13% after sliding from a high of 0.6892 in Asian trade on Friday. The price of the US dollar has dominated the forex space this week with the Federal reserve narrative weighing in on the rest of the pack.
NZD/USD, as a consequence, has failed to extend its April rally that made fresh highs for 2022, albeit mostly riding on the coattail of the Aussie. The dollar index, DXY, hit a fresh 99.903 cycle high in early ASIA, the best level since late May 2020 as it hunts down the 100 psychological level. The greenback was bid for the best part of Thursday as well while US stock indexes mostly rose as investors snapped up beaten-down shares.
Meanwhile, the Fed narrative is keeping a lid on rallies in the commodity currencies. The minutes released yesterday from the Fed's March meeting underpin the worries of higher prices and reinforce the prospect that the US central bank's balance sheet reduction is imminent. On Thursday, St. Louis Fed president James Bullard amplified these risks by saying the Fed remains behind the curve despite increases in mortgage rates and government bond yields.
The Kiwi is lower this morning amid softer commodity prices and a slightly firmer USD. Hawkish “Fedspeak” remains an upside risk for the USD. ''The implications of higher US bond yields and more hawkish “Fedspeak” (both of which should in theory be USD positive) and the implications of a possible period of sustained high commodity prices, as many in the market are calling for, given the lack of progress on peace talks in Ukraine,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
''That said, commodity prices dipped again overnight, and the picture remains complicated and convoluted. A 50bp hike next week should help bolster markets’ confidence in the RBNZ, and the NZD.''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6879
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|0.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6906
|Daily SMA50
|0.6787
|Daily SMA100
|0.6791
|Daily SMA200
|0.6909
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6938
|Previous Daily Low
|0.688
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6999
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6999
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6902
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6916
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6874
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6848
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6932
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6964
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.699
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds lower ground below 0.7500 despite upbeat RBA FSR
AUD/USD is testing daily lows at 0.7475 on the RBA’s FSR, as the aussie remains uninspired by the hawkish hints offered by the above report. AUD/USD suffered another down day on Thursday and is set to break to fresh lows below the 0.7450s amid a broadly firmer US dollar.
EUR/USD looks to drop near 1.0850 on Ukraine crisis, hawkish ECB minutes
The EUR/USD pair has displayed a six-day losing streak and is likely to extend losses on Friday amid expectations of escalation in the Ukraine crisis after Russia ceases to be a member of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council.
Gold bulls move in, but have a mountain to climb
Gold is trying to make headway towards critical daily resistance. Bulls need to break above $1,960 and the bears below $1,915 with firm daily closes above or below respectively. Inflation recession and war are being weighed vs. the narrative surrounding the Fed.
Polkadot price disappoints traders as bears flex control; the next target is $18.50
Polkadot price could experience more selloffs in the coming days. There were clear indicators for traders to take profit from last month's successful trade setups. Polkadot price emitted strong sell signals on the RSI.
The Fed is making it clear that inflation is the priority – Plans hikes and quantitative tightening
The markets took the Fed news remarkably well–suspiciously so. This is a market that thinks Musk buying Twitter stock is as important and interesting as Buffett buying Occidental Petroleum and HP, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised.