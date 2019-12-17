NZD/USD holds below 0.66 after NZ business confidence data

New Zealand's business confidence dropped in December.

The data, however, bettered estimates but so far has failed to put a bid under the NZD.

NZD/USD bulls are looking exhausted and the pair may see a corrective pullback.

A better-than-expected New Zealand business confidence data released at 00:00 GMT has so far failed to put a bid under the NZD/USD, leaving it largely unchanged on the day near 0.6595.

New Zealand's business confidence index to -13.2 in December, narrowly beating the forecast of -13.6 and up from the preceding month's -26.4.

Meanwhile, the ANZ Activity Outlook (Dec) came in at 17.2% compared to the expected 17.5% and down from November's print of 12.9%.

The minor spike from 0.6594 to 0.66 witnessed immediately after the release of the business confidence was quickly reversed.

The bulls look exhausted, as indicated by an overbought reading on the relative strength index, having failed to cheer the better-than-expected China retail sales and industrial production data released on Monday. In fact, the pair suffered minor losses on the first trading day of the week despite the Sino-US trade optimism.

As a result, NZD/USD could suffer a deeper corrective pullback during the day ahead.

That said, the bullish outlook would be revived if resistance at 0.6636 (the high of Friday's inverted hammer) is scaled.

Technical levels

NZD/USD Overview Today last price 0.6595 Today Daily Change -0.0002 Today Daily Change % -0.03 Today daily open 0.6597 Trends Daily SMA20 0.6495 Daily SMA50 0.6415 Daily SMA100 0.64 Daily SMA200 0.6535 Levels Previous Daily High 0.6616 Previous Daily Low 0.6588 Previous Weekly High 0.6636 Previous Weekly Low 0.6522 Previous Monthly High 0.6466 Previous Monthly Low 0.6321 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6605 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6599 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6585 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6573 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6558 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6612 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6627 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6639



