NZD/USD holds below 0.66 after NZ business confidence data

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • New Zealand's business confidence dropped in December. 
  • The data, however, bettered estimates but so far has failed to put a bid under the NZD. 
  • NZD/USD bulls are looking exhausted and the pair may see a corrective pullback.

A better-than-expected New Zealand business confidence data released at 00:00 GMT has so far failed to put a bid under the NZD/USD, leaving it largely unchanged on the day near 0.6595.

New Zealand's business confidence index to -13.2 in December, narrowly beating the forecast of -13.6 and up from the preceding month's -26.4. 

Meanwhile, the ANZ Activity Outlook (Dec) came in at 17.2% compared to the expected 17.5% and down from November's print of 12.9%. 

The minor spike from 0.6594 to 0.66 witnessed immediately after the release of the business confidence was quickly reversed.

The bulls look exhausted, as indicated by an overbought reading on the relative strength index, having failed to cheer the better-than-expected China retail sales and industrial production data released on Monday. In fact, the pair suffered minor losses on the first trading day of the week despite the Sino-US trade optimism. 

As a result, NZD/USD could suffer a deeper corrective pullback during the day ahead. 

That said, the bullish outlook would be revived if resistance at 0.6636 (the high of Friday's inverted hammer) is scaled. 

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6595
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.6597
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6495
Daily SMA50 0.6415
Daily SMA100 0.64
Daily SMA200 0.6535
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6616
Previous Daily Low 0.6588
Previous Weekly High 0.6636
Previous Weekly Low 0.6522
Previous Monthly High 0.6466
Previous Monthly Low 0.6321
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6605
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6599
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6585
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6573
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6558
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6612
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6627
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6639

 


 

