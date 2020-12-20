NZD/USD: Holds above 0.7100 despite week-start gap down

  • NZD/USD bounces off 0.7112 to fill the downside gap of 0.7135.
  • US policymakers about to officially announce the agreement over the stimulus bill.
  • Brexit, news covid variant weigh on the risks.
  • PBOC rate decision, New Zealand Credit Card Spending eyed for intermediate direction.

NZD/USD eyes filling the week-start downside gap of 0.7135 while revisiting the 0.7120 level during the early Asian session on Monday. The kiwi pair dropped to 0.7112 during its latest downside before marking the recoveries. While worries concerning Brexit and the new variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) weigh on the risks and Antipodeans, hopes of the US covid stimulus favor the bulls.

Although global markets are yet to fully recover from the pandemic woes, despite vaccine hopes, the UK is up for fresh activity restrictions with the variant of the deadly virus. During the weekend, UK PM Boris Johnson announced a Tier-4 lockdown in London and Southeast England amid the virus outbreak. Also, European countries including Italy and France join Turkey to suspend travels with Britain to tame the virus outbreak.

Also weighing on the market sentiment could be chatters around no Brexit deal in 2020. While the European Union (EU) and the UK policymakers are jostling over fisheries and level playing field, EU Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee David Callister tweeted that the European Parliament will not be in a position to grant consent to an agreement this year.

On the positive side, US House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sounds positive in his latest tweets for the much-awaited aid package. However, CNN’s Manu Raju said, “House will vote Monday on covid relief package along with the $1.4T omnibus spending bill, according to Steny Hoyer, who relayed that message to Democrats on a caucus call, sources said. The House will pass a one-day stopgap tonight to avoid a government shutdown at midnight.”

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.25% intraday while commodity-linked currencies are trying to negate the week-start losses by press time.

Looking forward, the Interest Rate Decision by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), expected to stand pat at 3.85%, is likely to be a non-event unless any surprises. Following that, New Zealand’s November Credit Card Spending, prior -6.3% YoY, will offer intermediate direction to NZD/USD pair traders. However, major attention will be given to the risk catalysts.

Technical analysis

An ascending trend line from November 13, at 0.7096 now, adds to the downside barriers below the 0.7100 round-figure for NZD/USD sellers.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7122
Today Daily Change -13 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.18%
Today daily open 0.7135
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7052
Daily SMA50 0.6861
Daily SMA100 0.6746
Daily SMA200 0.6493
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7156
Previous Daily Low 0.711
Previous Weekly High 0.7172
Previous Weekly Low 0.7054
Previous Monthly High 0.7052
Previous Monthly Low 0.6589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7128
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7139
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7111
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7087
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7065
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7158
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.718
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7204

 

 

