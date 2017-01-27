NZD/USD: holds 0.72 handle; you can't keep a good bird down

NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7268 with a high of 0.7290 and a low of 0.7256.

NZD/USD bears have, so far, been able to knock the bird of its perch being the 0.72 handle and attempts have fallen way short as bulls remain robust riding the attractiveness of the New Zealand's state of affairs in comparison to the geo-political tensions elsewhere that are leaving the greenback somewhat fragile. Analysts at AZ explained more on the birds performance here: NZD/USD remains well bid and should remain solid even in face of usd recovery - ANZ

Meanwhile, analysts at Westpac are looking for the upward momentum to persist with last week’s 0.7313 high vulnerable during the days ahead.

NZD/USD 1-3 month:

The same analysts are bearish longer term, looking for lower to 0.6800. "The US dollar has had an impressive rise since the US election and has potential to rise further during the months ahead. The Fed’s assertive tightening projections plus US fiscal expansion should maintain upside pressure on US interest rates and the US dollar. Against that, the NZ economy is strong and dairy prices have risen, but these forces are subservient to the US dollar’s trend."

Antipodean cross and rates outlook - Westpac

