NZD/USD holding above 0.6800 amid weaker post-Fed US dollar

- NZD/USD surged back above 0.6800 on Thursday, as the dollar weakens post-Fed.
- A smaller than expected decline in Q3 NZ GDP didn’t seem to impact FX markets much.
NZD/USD has been choppy over the last two sessions, in fitting with a broader uptick in volatility across G10 FX markets. On Wednesday, in wake of the Fed’s hawkish policy announcement that the pace of the QE taper would be doubled and there could be as many as three rate hikes in 2022, NZD/USD lurched as low as 0.6700. The pair has since surged as high as the 0.6830s, though has eased back to around the 0.6800 level.
While most agree the Fed on Wednesday was hawkish, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell painting a bullish picture for the economy in 2022, FX market participants have seemingly been closing out their bullish dollar positions. Some have referred to the market reaction as “buy the rumour (of Fed hawkishness), sell the fact”. Whatever the cause, USD weakness on Thursday is providing a lift to the majority of its G10 counterparts, NZD included, hence how NZD/USD has recovered back to the north of the 0.6800 level.
A smaller than expected decline in economic activity in New Zealand in Q3, as revealed by a release at the start of Thursday’s Asia Pacific session, is good news for the RBNZ, but does not seem to have impacted FX markets. The economy contracted just 3.7% QoQ in Q3 amid strict lockdowns for much of the quarter in key city Auckland. This was less than the 4.5% QoQ decline markets had expected and well below the decline forecast by the RBNZ. NZD on Thursday is up about 0.3% versus the US dollar, a similar margin to the gains seen in AUD, CHF and JPY and less so than the EUR (+0.4%) and sterling (+0.6%).
NZD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6811
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|0.6782
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6836
|Daily SMA50
|0.6986
|Daily SMA100
|0.6998
|Daily SMA200
|0.7053
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6784
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6701
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6824
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6736
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7199
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6773
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6752
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6733
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6727
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6673
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.681
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6839
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6893
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
