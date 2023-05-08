NZD/USD hits over one-month high, around 0.6330 area amid modest USD weakness

- NZD/USD gains traction for the fifth straight day and climbs to over a one-month high.
- The prevalent USD selling bias, along with a positive risk tone, continues to lend support.
- The fundamental backdrop favour of bullish traders ahead of the US CPI on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD pair scales higher for the fifth successive day, also marking the seventh day of a positive move in the previous eight and jumps to over a one-month high on Monday. The pair maintains its bid tone through the early European session and is currently placed around the 0.6325-0.6330 region, up over 0.75% for the day.
The US Dollar (USD) kicks off the new week on a weaker note and remains well within the striking distance of the monthly low touched last Thursday, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair. Growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is approaching the end of its rate-hiking cycles overshadows the better-than-expected release of the US monthly employment details on Friday. This, along with concerns about the US banking sector and the debt ceiling, keeps the US Treasury bond yields depressed and continues to weigh on the Greenback.
Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets further undermines the safe-haven buck and benefits the risk-sensitive Kiwi. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) draw additional support from the upbeat domestic jobs data released last week, which backs the case for further interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). Adding to this, hawkish remarks by RBNZ Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby, saying that the underlying economy has strength and New Zealand banks are well-positioned to support customers, lend support to the NZD/USD pair.
The ongoing strong move up could also be attributed to some technical buying following last week's sustained breakout through the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). This, along with the fact that oscillators on the daily chart are still far from being in the overbought zone, supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the NZD/USD pair. In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases from the US, the US bond yields will influence the USD. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment should provide some impetus on Monday.
The market focus, meanwhile, will remain glued to the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday. Any upside surprise would challenge bets for a rate cut as soon as September and prompt some near-term short-covering around the USD. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders and before positioning for any further appreciating move for the NZD/USD pair, at least for the time being.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6327
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|0.83
|Today daily open
|0.6275
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6197
|Daily SMA50
|0.621
|Daily SMA100
|0.6279
|Daily SMA200
|0.616
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6316
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6263
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6316
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.616
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6389
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6284
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6296
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6253
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6232
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6306
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6359
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
